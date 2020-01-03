YRMC’s first New Year’s 2020 baby is family’s third son

At 4:52 a.m. on New Year’s Day 2020, the Peck family of Prescott welcomed their third son, Ezekiel George, weighing in at 6 pounds, four ounces.

He was the first of at least four babies born in the Yavapai Regional Medical Center Family Birthing Center on the first day of the new decade.

Ezekiel kept up what for the family has become a very special tradition – birth and life celebrations on the first day of the month.

His delighted parents, Rachel and Joe, were married on June 1, 2014; his eldest brother, Malachi, was born on a military base in Idaho on Aug. 1, 2015 and his brother, Dmitri, was born in Phoenix on May 1, 2017, his father said.

“We made nine months’ worth of jokes about him being born on the first, and even though we didn’t expect it to happen, it did,” said a jovial Joe Peck after he and wife returned home with their newborn Friday. Ezekiel’s official due date was Jan. 5.

On New Year’s Eve, the Pecks arrived at YRMC’s east campus at about 8 p.m. By midnight, the couple were admitted. He said his wife then went through a few “intense hours” of labor before their expected third son arrived in the world.

“All natural, no epidural,” Joe said of his wife. “She’s tough as nails.”

On Friday, Rachel stayed busy getting adjusted to her latest son’s nursing schedule and other such duties.

As for Ezekiel’s reception by his brothers, Joe said they switch back and forth between playing with their toys and wanting to hold their baby brother.

“They love him to death,” Joe said. “Thank God!”

Ezekiel is already in the family spotlight with plenty of photos for future frames and albums, his father said. His parents, though, remain protective, and are not yet releasing any public photos of their third arrival.

“What a great way to celebrate the new decade and the new year,” Joe said of his youngest son. “We are very, very excited.”