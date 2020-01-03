OFFERS
Fri, Jan. 03
Search for missing man near Castle Hot Springs ongoing

Corey Bailey, 31, is missing since Dec. 29, 2019, in the Castle Hot Springs area. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding him. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 9 p.m.

DPS Ranger helicopter flying search missions in Castle Hot Springs by Courier Video

Extensive search efforts have been ongoing since the initial call to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) on Dec. 31 about a Phoenix man missing near Castle Hot Springs.

Corey Bailey, 31, was out four-wheeling with friends, and has not been seen after a walk in a remote area on Sunday, Dec. 29, YCSO was told on Dec. 31 after 3 p.m.

Bailey is a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Search efforts near Castle Hot Springs for a Phoenix man who went missing on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

It was recently learned that he was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored shirt and dark-colored baggy pants. He did not have a cell phone on him when he disappeared.

Though Bailey currently lives in Phoenix, he had resided in the Castle Canyon/Morristown area a few years ago, a family friend told YCSO.

Helping with the ground search have been several aircraft.

“The terrain in this area is very rough with severe drop offs,” YCSO spokesperson Dwight D’Evelyn said.

Searchers have followed several shoeprint tracks in the vicinity without success or further leads. 

If anyone has had contact with Bailey since Dec. 29, or can provide further background that could assist in locating him, please contact the YCSO by calling 928-771-3260.

