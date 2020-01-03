Responders commended for actions during fire at Prescott Valley home

Firefighters and officers exhibited care and consideration while rescuing an elderly woman from her burning Prescott Valley home in the 3400 block of Dale Drive on Sunday, Dec. 29,

Part of her rescue entailed her being carried out of the building by CAFMA firefighter Travis Smith, said PVPD Sgt. Nancy Roberts. Officer Garrett Shook then picked the woman up and brought her to a nearby ambulance so Smith could get back to fighting the fire.

“Officer Shook recognized that she wouldn’t be able to walk down the street to where Life Line was waiting, so he took off his vest and carried her down the street,” Roberts said.

Sommer Flores, a neighbor, said she witnessed the rescue and was impressed with how the firefighters and officers handled the situation.

“We have amazing first responders,” Flores said. In reference to the officer who carried the woman, she said, “He is my hero.”

The woman ended up being flown to a Phoenix-area hospital for treatment of burns to her feet, ankles, head and face, Roberts said. Her injuries were considered non-life threatening and she was listed in stable condition.