PUSD Governing Board’s first meeting of 2020 scheduled for Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The Prescott Unified School District receives an update about how it is spending its $15 million bond and $6 million override in this October 1, 2019 file photo. (Courier file)

Originally Published: January 3, 2020 4:38 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, January 3, 2020 9:35 PM

The Prescott Unified School District will have its first Governing Board meeting of the new year in the first-floor conference room at the Washington School district offices on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m.

The agenda will include the annual election of board officers. President Tina Seeley will be issued a certification of appreciation prior to handing over the gavel to her successor.

Taylor Hicks School will conduct a data presentation, and Yavapai College will also be giving a presentation about their programs.

The board is also scheduled to vote on an with Grand Canyon University for opportunities for student internships, practicums and observations by their education majors.

The public is invited and welcome to attend all meetings.

