Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 03
Prescott Police: New Year's Eve patrols result in citations, but no arrests

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 3:38 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, January 3, 2020 3:39 PM

A combined effort by several local law enforcement agencies resulted in over 80 traffic stops on New Year’s Eve, but none led to a DUI arrest.

Officers issued 39 citations for various civil traffic violations and 90 warnings for other civil traffic violations, according to a Prescott Police Department news release. Three drivers were found to be driving with suspended licenses, all of whom were issued criminal citations for those violations.

Police heard that many people were traveling by either ride share programs or taxi’s, which they believe was the primary reason there were no traffic stops for impaired driving and no traffic crashes related to impairment.

This is consistent with a statewide reduction in impaired driving arrests compared to last year, the release states.

“We appreciate the effort made by our community and our officers to provide safer roadways for everyone to travel during the holiday season,” Prescott Police Department Lt. Jon Brambila said.

RESULTS OF THE SPEED, AGGRESSIVE DRIVING DETAIL

Prior to New Year’s Eve, the Prescott Police Department worked with the Prescott Valley Police Department and Chino Valley Police Department to conduct a speed and aggressive-driver traffic detail on Highway 69 from Diamond Drive to Kachina Place.

A total of 10 officers from the three agencies made 75 traffic stops for various violations, PPD reported.

Officers issued 53 civil traffic citations for speed and seatbelt violations and 61 warnings. The detail was made possible through grant funding provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

- The Daily Courier

