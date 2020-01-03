Monday Night Movie: Overcomer, Jan. 6

Come out for the Monday Night Movie, "Overcomer" at Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E Skoog Blvd., 1st floor library auditorium from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6.

Starring Alex Kendrick, Ben Davies, Shari Rigby and Pricillia C. Shirer. A basketball coach attempts to coach an asthmatic teenage girl to achieve cross country glory after the school’s basketball team program is jeopardized by the relocation of the town’s manufacturing plant. Rated PG.

This is a free event. No registration is required.

For more information, call 928-759-3040 or visit pvlib.net.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at: dCourier.com/submit-event