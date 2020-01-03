OFFERS
Sat, Jan. 04
Local teams in middle of pack after Day 1 of Mile High Challenge
Prep Wrestling

Bradshaw Mountain’s Owen Alvarez tries to escape a submission during the third round of the championship 145-lbs. bracket at the Mile High Challenge wrestling tournament on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Bradshaw Mountain’s Owen Alvarez tries to escape a submission during the third round of the championship 145-lbs. bracket at the Mile High Challenge wrestling tournament on Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Prescott Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 11:44 p.m.

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Thirty-seven teams from all over Arizona, including Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley, competed in Day 1 of the Mile High Challenge wrestling tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center on Friday.

The Badgers, Bears and Cougars were all met with stiff competition at the renowned two-day tournament. Chino Valley fared the best out of the local team, finishing in 17th places after one day of action.

Bradshaw Mountain mustered a 21st-place finish while Prescott dropped a bit to 27th place after hanging around the late teens most of the day.

NOTABLE INDIVIDUAL PERFORMANCES

170-lbs. Keller Rock (Chino Valley) – 4-0 record, qualified for semifinals; 126-lbs. Blake Huenemeyer (Bradshaw Mountain) – 4-1 record, awaits in 6th round of consolation bracket; 138-lbs. Lincoln Eby (Prescott) – 3-1 record, awaits in 6th round of consolation bracket; 220-lbs. Mike Kelley (Bradshaw Mountain) – 3-1 record, awaits in 6th round of consolation bracket

A full story of the Mile High Challenge will be published on Sunday, Jan. 5, once all results and scores are conclusive after Day 2 on Saturday, Jan. 4.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

