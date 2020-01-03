OFFERS
Letter: No closet? No bedroom

Originally Published: January 3, 2020 8:16 p.m.

Editor:

Re: ‘No closet? No bedroom,’ Dec. 22, 2019. The City Council surprisingly struggles over the idea of giving rental properties a pass on the City Code (requiring a bedroom to have a built-in closet). The article notes the anticipated problems, primarily that rental owners would abuse the situation, expanding the number of people that could be crammed into their properties, whether vacationers or rehab clientele.

The only reason offered in support was that the current Code might cause difficulties for the owner of a historic house, built at a time when it was common to not have built-in closets.

The council’s struggle over this issue is surprising, as the solution seems so simple: leave the City Code as-is (defining a bedroom as having a built-in closet, whether residential or a rental), with a homeowner who wants to rent out a bedroom that does not have such a closet applying for a variance. The variance could be presumptively granted under certain circumstances; e.g., where the room was built as-is (without a built-in closet) at least 100 years ago.

Changing the Code wholesale for rental properties, for the purported benefit of a few renovated historic homes, is a ‘tail wags the dog’ scenario. Inspectors have run across such a situation “occasionally?” What does that mean? Two, three times? Opening the door to abuse — driven by profit motive — for the sake of a few seems unwise at least, especially where those few could be accommodated without the risk of abuse by others.

Mary Frederickson

Prescott

No closet? No bedroom, according to Prescott city code
Prescott's short-term vacation rental ordinance proposal targets their ‘disruptive nature’
Changes to vacation rental regs closer in Prescott
Zoning is a four-letter word to home inspectors
Bill would restrict neighborhood ‘party house’ rentals

