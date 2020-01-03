Editorial: Higher minimum wage ($15?) not answer

On Jan. 1, the minimum wage took its final Proposition 206 bump up — now at $12 per hour in Arizona.

The voter-approved measure had advocates cheering in prior years; not so much this year.

While the federal minimum wage remains at $7.25 per hour, Arizona is now at $12 – along with Colorado, Maine and, later in 2020, Connecticut. But a handful of others are higher — for example, Washington, $13.50; soon, Washington, D.C., $15; and California, $13.

A national push exists by groups such as Business for a Fair Minimum Wage and the National Employment Law Project to gradually raise the federal minimum to $15 per hour by 2025.

All told, 7 million workers kicked off 2020 with higher pay, due to voters or lawmakers pushing the minimum higher.

That is where the good news ends, because it is not necessarily good.

This past year, the House Education and Labor Committee passed the Raise the Wage Act which would, if it became law (it has only passed the House, according to congress.gov), gradually raise the federal minimum wage over five years to $15 an hour. So far, six states — California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York (and the District of Columbia) — have adopted $15 as the minimum wage.

Still, experts have predicted significant job losses — as the minimum goes higher, job losses will increase too. That would affect low-skilled, less-educated employees either through unemployment or accepting cash off the books.

For instance, according to a Georgetown University study, over the past four years, for New York City restaurants that employ 10 or more workers, the minimum wage increased from $10.50 an hour to $15, an approximate 43% hike. The consequence: in 2018’s final quarter, 4,000 full-service restaurant workers lost their jobs; by the end of 2018, New York City had fewer restaurant employees than in November 2016.

Here’s another way to look at it: While many in Congress and private sector economists embrace raising the federal minimum wage, few speak out about reducing unfettered immigration as a permanent income-boosting cure. The academic exercise is basic: the more available workers, the better for employers. Conversely, tighten the labor pool and the advantage shifts to American workers and job seekers.

As long as immigration woes remain, a truly tight labor market will always be elusive even though, by definition, it translates to higher wages.

With Congress refusing to get the message about the link between over-immigration and depressed U.S. wages, a mandatory $15 minimum wage is not the answer.

The cheers have been reduced to a dull roar.