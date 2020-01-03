Church News: Week of Jan. 4, 2020

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, is proud to provide Parents Night Out on Friday, Jan. 17 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. for children ages birth - 5th grade. For more information or to confirm a spot, contact Jennifer Garber at 928-445-4536, ext. 114

Prescott Life Church is offering a 13-session GriefShare group which will meet on Saturday mornings beginning Jan. 18 from 9-11 a.m. at the church, 2200 North Highway 89 in Prescott. GriefShare features nationally recognized experts on grief recovery topics. Seminar sessions include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.” Please call 928-445-4064 to register. There is a one-time charge of $20 for group materials and refreshments. (Scholarships available)

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us for Saturday morning services; Torah reading are at 10 a.m. Parashat Vayeshev. Please call 928-708-0018 for details.

Please note all regular activities for Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, are temporarily canceled due to Rabbi’s recovery. Phone discussions and consultations possible. For details, call 928-237-0390, 227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30. Youth Program also at 10:30 Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

The Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott, invites you to Sunday services and Sunday School at 10 a.m., and Wednesday testimonial meetings at 1 p.m. The Reading Room, where literature is available to read, borrow or purchase, is open Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome!

Register now for the winter session of Women of Wisdom, sponsored by American Lutheran Church, beginning Jan. 8. Rhonda Trammel will present the first-hour teaching, “God of Wonders.” The second-hour class schedule is available online at www.americanlutheran.net/american-lutheran-church-links/women-of-wisdom. Classes fill fast; register now. Free childcare available.

Enjoy a FREE, low-impact, high-energy cardio class with easy routines and Christian music. It’s every Monday and Thursday at 9 a.m. at Prescott Christian Church, 501 S. Senator Highway. Women of all faiths and churches are welcome. No registration needed. For more information, call 928-445-0680.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott, services: Sundays, 10 a.m. Come join us for a traditional worship service. All are welcome. 1806 N. Savage Lane (off Rosser near Highway 89).