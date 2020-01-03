OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Childhood trauma: Panel looks at possible solutions
From earliest ages, children gain hope through strong adult and community connections

Children and caregivers (above) ride down a street in Prescott during a past city event. (Courier file)

Children and caregivers (above) ride down a street in Prescott during a past city event. (Courier file)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 9:24 p.m.

photo

Childhood is a time of joys (above) and pains (below) that can affect mental, physical and academic development. (Courier file)

photo

When one thinks of childhood, the experience should conjure jumping into mud puddles, tracing one’s height on a wall chart, piecing together jigsaw puzzles, racing siblings around the backyard.

It should not be of hiding in terror behind a bedroom door, covering one’s ears to drown out a chorus of adult rage.

Children should not need to fear where they will eat a meal or if they will have a bed for sleep. Children should be able to spend a Saturday afternoon at the public library and not the public jail.

At the second annual Connecting Communities Symposium last month, a panel of five child advocates — a schools superintendent, a clinical director for a residential treatment center, a teen center founder/leader, a juvenile justice expert and an early childhood expert — tackled the topic of childhood health. The focus revolved around the impacts trauma and inadequate resources play on a young child’s mental, physical and academic development.

“A child’s brain develops more between the 0 and 5 (years of age) than at any other time in life,” said Lisa Blyth, a career child and family therapist who is now the Yavapai County regional director of First Things First.

Without argument, every one of the panelists was clear that children are sponges: their growing minds and inquisitive natures able to soak up the delight of belly laughs and bathtub story times just as they absorb the fear of a parent’s violent mood swing or the shame attached to living in poverty.

For some children, the good times outshine the negative so that they evolve into well-adjusted adults. In others, the invisible wounds inflicted in childhood are a precursor to addiction, job struggles and debilitating health conditions.

To many of these local experts, the key is to know the impacts of trauma on children so they are aired rather than allowed to fester.

Even traumatized children can be taught how to love and trust again — but it requires intentional interventions, and the sooner they are started the better the results will be, they said.

“We need to give these kids all that we’ve got — they are our future,” said Gay Lockling, Yavapai County’s director of juvenile court services, referring to those who end up on the wrong side of the law.

Launch Pad Teen Center Founder and Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt said she encourages adults to be more open to interactions with teenagers rather than avoid or fear them.

From what she hears from the teens who frequent the center, middle, high school and even college students don’t feel welcome in the communities where they are growing up.

“Smile at them,” Osterfelt advised. “They are the most valuable investment we can make in our future.”

“There is no wealth in the world beyond children,” said Cottonwood Unified School District Superintendent Steve King.

WHOLE CHILD FOCUS

Many families today look quite different than those of past generations, with children growing up in non-traditional settings that are not suited to grounding them in healthy, traditional values, said Lockling said.

So it is incumbent on the community to offer supports that build resiliency and structure for children and their caretakers, be it parents, grandparents or foster parents, from the earliest ages.

In public schools, King said he is an advocate of more counselors to work with children struggling with emotional and behavior issues, as it impacts their academic performance and perception of success. Funding is always the big challenge, he admits.

To Blyth, the time to begin helping children withstand the pressures that come with adolescent and adulthood start when they are “tiny.”

Every new life is a gift, and needs to be treated as such with community supports provided to parents and caregivers from the start so they are able to build resilience in children from the very start, Blyth said.

Osterfelt said the teen center is focused on helping adolescents tap into their natural strengths. She said they now offer an assessment tool that enables teens to consider how they can use their innate abilities, values and intellect to “navigate a world unique to them.”

Mingus Mountain Academy Clinical Services Director Frankie Reddick-Gibson said she also believes there is a “cultural proficiency” need for children and teens who may see themselves as different. She said it is key for them to interact in ways suited to their culture, and to have adults in their life with similar cultural backgrounds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though the challenges for children today are many — family erosion, substance abuse, financial struggles and more mental health demands — King said he still believes in the power of “hope.”

From the youngest to the oldest in a school system, King said, connections with families are critical to assuring children are reaching their potential and are offered opportunities for personal growth.

Osterfelt concurs.

When teens are able to be heard, and be part of the conversations about how their decisions will impact their life, Osterfelt said she sees how they are then able to make healthier decisions.

All of the panelists were clear that raising healthy children is all about connections, and even with those who have experienced traumas at early ages, the ability to forge meaningful, non-judgmental relationships with adults and the community can turn a child “at risk” into a “child of hope.”

“Kids need adults to believe in them, and they then need to believe in each other and build that community,” Osterfelt concluded.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Childhood trauma could dash future dreams, impair mental and physical health
How can parents, teens speak the same language?
Childhood trauma can derail futures; experts call for early intervention strategies
First Things First study reveals child poverty and need for early intervention resources
Talking about suicide

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries