Childhood trauma: Panel looks at possible solutions

When one thinks of childhood, the experience should conjure jumping into mud puddles, tracing one’s height on a wall chart, piecing together jigsaw puzzles, racing siblings around the backyard.

It should not be of hiding in terror behind a bedroom door, covering one’s ears to drown out a chorus of adult rage.

Children should not need to fear where they will eat a meal or if they will have a bed for sleep. Children should be able to spend a Saturday afternoon at the public library and not the public jail.

At the second annual Connecting Communities Symposium last month, a panel of five child advocates — a schools superintendent, a clinical director for a residential treatment center, a teen center founder/leader, a juvenile justice expert and an early childhood expert — tackled the topic of childhood health. The focus revolved around the impacts trauma and inadequate resources play on a young child’s mental, physical and academic development.

“A child’s brain develops more between the 0 and 5 (years of age) than at any other time in life,” said Lisa Blyth, a career child and family therapist who is now the Yavapai County regional director of First Things First.

Without argument, every one of the panelists was clear that children are sponges: their growing minds and inquisitive natures able to soak up the delight of belly laughs and bathtub story times just as they absorb the fear of a parent’s violent mood swing or the shame attached to living in poverty.

For some children, the good times outshine the negative so that they evolve into well-adjusted adults. In others, the invisible wounds inflicted in childhood are a precursor to addiction, job struggles and debilitating health conditions.

To many of these local experts, the key is to know the impacts of trauma on children so they are aired rather than allowed to fester.

Even traumatized children can be taught how to love and trust again — but it requires intentional interventions, and the sooner they are started the better the results will be, they said.

“We need to give these kids all that we’ve got — they are our future,” said Gay Lockling, Yavapai County’s director of juvenile court services, referring to those who end up on the wrong side of the law.

Launch Pad Teen Center Founder and Executive Director Courtney Osterfelt said she encourages adults to be more open to interactions with teenagers rather than avoid or fear them.

From what she hears from the teens who frequent the center, middle, high school and even college students don’t feel welcome in the communities where they are growing up.

“Smile at them,” Osterfelt advised. “They are the most valuable investment we can make in our future.”

“There is no wealth in the world beyond children,” said Cottonwood Unified School District Superintendent Steve King.

WHOLE CHILD FOCUS

Many families today look quite different than those of past generations, with children growing up in non-traditional settings that are not suited to grounding them in healthy, traditional values, said Lockling said.

So it is incumbent on the community to offer supports that build resiliency and structure for children and their caretakers, be it parents, grandparents or foster parents, from the earliest ages.

In public schools, King said he is an advocate of more counselors to work with children struggling with emotional and behavior issues, as it impacts their academic performance and perception of success. Funding is always the big challenge, he admits.

To Blyth, the time to begin helping children withstand the pressures that come with adolescent and adulthood start when they are “tiny.”

Every new life is a gift, and needs to be treated as such with community supports provided to parents and caregivers from the start so they are able to build resilience in children from the very start, Blyth said.

Osterfelt said the teen center is focused on helping adolescents tap into their natural strengths. She said they now offer an assessment tool that enables teens to consider how they can use their innate abilities, values and intellect to “navigate a world unique to them.”

Mingus Mountain Academy Clinical Services Director Frankie Reddick-Gibson said she also believes there is a “cultural proficiency” need for children and teens who may see themselves as different. She said it is key for them to interact in ways suited to their culture, and to have adults in their life with similar cultural backgrounds.

LOOKING AHEAD

Though the challenges for children today are many — family erosion, substance abuse, financial struggles and more mental health demands — King said he still believes in the power of “hope.”

From the youngest to the oldest in a school system, King said, connections with families are critical to assuring children are reaching their potential and are offered opportunities for personal growth.

Osterfelt concurs.

When teens are able to be heard, and be part of the conversations about how their decisions will impact their life, Osterfelt said she sees how they are then able to make healthier decisions.

All of the panelists were clear that raising healthy children is all about connections, and even with those who have experienced traumas at early ages, the ability to forge meaningful, non-judgmental relationships with adults and the community can turn a child “at risk” into a “child of hope.”

“Kids need adults to believe in them, and they then need to believe in each other and build that community,” Osterfelt concluded.