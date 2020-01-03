Catch 22 — Day 4: Man wanted on felony charge of impersonation
Updated as of Friday, January 3, 2020 9:37 PM
It’s day 4 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 Program.
Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is requesting your help in locating fugitive Michael William Burch. Burch is wanted on a felony charge of impersonation. This charge originated from a February 2019 event in which Burch misrepresented his identity to a Yavapai County Deputy to avoid being arrested on another warrant he has.
Burch has been eluding law enforcement on his original warrant for several years.
Burch also feigned an illness to be transported to the hospital where he later evaded and hid from deputies. The warrant is extraditable statewide, and has a bond amount of $5,000.
Burch is described as a white male, 53 years of age, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address is on Mandalay Lane in Phoenix.
If you provide information leading to Burch’s arrest, you could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com. Remember all tips are anonymous.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov
Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff's Office
