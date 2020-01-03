Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention.
Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close up view and some pictures with the navigational marker that some described as “the size of a truck,” news outlets reported.
The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.
“This one was from Sector Charleston,” Dickinson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “We’re going to try to get it back up there.” Charleston is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of New Smyrna Beach.
The Coast Guard plans to bring in a crane sometime this week to remove the buoy. Officials told news outlets the move will depend on several factors, including the weather.
The buoy is painted bright red with the number eight painted in white on multiple sides.
Buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how the beacon got loose.
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for cataract surgeries
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Prescott Valley ophthalmologist, eye surgeon arrested; accused of defrauding government by falsifying patient records for surgeries
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Dog missing from crash that killed Prescott Valley woman, military husband still hospitalized
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: