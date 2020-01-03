OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Jan. 04
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Big red buoy missing for 2 years beached in Florida

Beachgoers inspect a navigational marker that washed up on the beach last week in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 27, 2019. A Coast Guard spokesman said the marker originated in South Carolina. The marker seems to have been on a journey for about two years. (Casmira Harrison/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP)

Beachgoers inspect a navigational marker that washed up on the beach last week in New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 27, 2019. A Coast Guard spokesman said the marker originated in South Carolina. The marker seems to have been on a journey for about two years. (Casmira Harrison/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 11:55 p.m.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A big red navigation buoy that bounced along Atlantic waves for two years has beached in Florida, where it’s drawing attention.

Crowds of spectators streamed to New Smyrna Beach over the weekend for a close up view and some pictures with the navigational marker that some described as “the size of a truck,” news outlets reported.

The beacon came from South Carolina and has been displaced since 2017, said Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson, spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville.

“This one was from Sector Charleston,” Dickinson told The Daytona Beach News-Journal. “We’re going to try to get it back up there.” Charleston is more than 300 miles (483 kilometers) north of New Smyrna Beach.

The Coast Guard plans to bring in a crane sometime this week to remove the buoy. Officials told news outlets the move will depend on several factors, including the weather.

The buoy is painted bright red with the number eight painted in white on multiple sides.

Buoys are usually chained to a large piece of concrete that sits on the ocean floor. It’s unclear how the beacon got loose.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Weakening but still powerful Matthew plows up Atlantic coast
Turtle that swallowed fishing line released in ocean
Strengthening Hurricane Florence takes aim at U.S. Southeast
Hurricane Dorian rakes the Southeast US coast
Man's ashes back in Arizona, thanks to Florida woman & Facebook

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries