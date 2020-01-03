OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  44.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Arizona, 2 doctors sued over rape of incapacitated woman

This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, where an incapacitated patient was raped and later gave birth. The state of Arizona and two doctors were sued by the parents of the 30-year-old patient. The negligence suit said the state and doctors failed to follow the parents' request to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter. While the lawsuit mentions Hacienda HealthCare, the company wasn't sued. (Matt York, AP File)

This Jan. 25, 2019, file photo shows the Hacienda HealthCare facility in Phoenix, where an incapacitated patient was raped and later gave birth. The state of Arizona and two doctors were sued by the parents of the 30-year-old patient. The negligence suit said the state and doctors failed to follow the parents' request to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter. While the lawsuit mentions Hacienda HealthCare, the company wasn't sued. (Matt York, AP File)

JACQUES BILLEAUD Associated Press
Originally Published: January 3, 2020 5:25 p.m.

PHOENIX — The parents of an incapacitated woman who was raped and later gave birth at a Phoenix long-term care center say in a negligence lawsuit that the state of Arizona and her doctors failed to follow their request to have only female caregivers tend to their daughter.

The two doctors who cared for the 30-year-old patient at Hacienda HealthCare also are accused in the lawsuit of failing to spot signs that she was carrying a baby, such as her swollen abdomen. The pregnancy was discovered in December 2018 only after a nurse saw the boy’s head during the surprise delivery.

The lawsuit said Nathan Sutherland, a licensed practical nurse charged with sexually assaulting the woman, had cared for her on hundreds of occasions from 2012 through 2018, despite promises from state employees that only women would tend to her.

The state, which contracts with companies like Hacienda to provide services to people with developmental disabilities, is accused of doing a poor job of monitoring Hacienda’s operations.

Chris Minnick, spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services, declined Friday to comment on the lawsuit.

The birth triggered reviews by state agencies, highlighted safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated and prompted the resignations of Hacienda's chief executive.

The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 24 against Dr. Phillip Gear, who cared for the woman for a 25-year period ending in mid-September 2018, and Dr. Thanh Nguyen, who succeeded Gear.

Just For Kids, the medical practice that employed Gear, and Internal Medicine Consultants LLC, where Nguyen worked, also were sued.

The lawsuit said the woman would not have been sexually assaulted had Gear ensured that only female staffers cared for the patient.

A phone message left for Gear wasn’t immediately returned Friday. A woman who answered the phone at Just For Kids hung up twice when The Associated Press called seeking comment on the lawsuit.

No one answered the phone at Nguyen’s office on Friday afternoon, and Internal Medicine Consultants didn’t immediately return a call Friday seeking comment.

The victim had lived at Hacienda for 26 years, until the child’s birth. Her medical conditions stem from a brain disorder that caused motor and cognitive impairments and vision loss. She was also left with no functional use of her limbs.

The woman’s mother is the boy’s guardian.

While the lawsuit mentions Hacienda HealthCare, the company wasn’t sued. Hacienda spokesman David Leibowitz didn’t immediate return a call Friday seeking comment.

Sutherland's DNA matched a sample from the woman's son, investigators say.

Sutherland, who wasn’t a target of the lawsuit, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

He was fired and gave up his nursing license after his arrest. His attorney, Edwin Molina, didn’t return a message Friday seeking comment on the lawsuit.

The lawsuit didn’t specify how much money her family was seeking. But an earlier notice of claim — a precursor to the lawsuit — requested $45 million.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Nurse accused of raping incapacitated patient in Phoenix pleads not guilty
Patients’ families defend Phoenix facility where woman was raped, gave birth
Ex-nurse accused of raping patient appeals HIV testing order
Nurse arrested in rape of woman who gave birth at facility
Nurse indicted on charges of raping incapacitated woman at Phoenix facility

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries