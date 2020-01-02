OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 02
Weather  32.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County board tables statement on Second Amendment

People pack the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors chamber in Prescott during the board’s Jan. 2 meeting. (Max Efrein/Courier)

People pack the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors chamber in Prescott during the board's Jan. 2 meeting. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 9:32 p.m.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors has decided to put off making any decision regarding a proposed proclamation supporting the Second Amendment of the Constitution of the United States.

The tabling came after nearly three hours of public input and board discussion focused on the purpose and effectiveness of the proclamation during its Thursday, Jan. 2, meeting in Prescott.

In part, the proposed proclamation stated: “The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors affirms its commitment to support and defend the right of the citizens of Yavapai County to keep and bear arms as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Arizona.”

Several hundred people appeared for the meeting, many of whom requested to make statements about the proclamation during “call to the public.”

At his discretion, board chairman Craig Brown allowed everyone to voice their comments for a maximum of two minutes each.

“I wanted to make sure everybody got the opportunity,” Brown said. “There is so much interest in it, and it’s very important people have the chance to tell us what they think and how they feel.”

The vast majority who spoke believed that the proclamation doesn’t go far enough. This was captured in a statement written by Rep. Paul Gosar and read to the board by a member of his staff.

“All [the proclamation] says is the United States has a Second Amendment and that the supervisors support that in the abstract,” Gosar wrote. “In light of sustained and well-funded attacks on this right, and in light of promises by some politicians to confiscate self-defense weapons and ban private ownership of guns, this proclamation is meaningless. I encourage the board to go back to the drawing board and focus on how so-called ‘red flag’ laws will impact law-abiding citizens. Focus on the efforts by many to ban guns and confiscate guns. What the people need to know is whether the board will help take away guns or reject those efforts.”

photo

Yavapai County Supervisor Thomas Thurman reads a proposed proclamation supporting the second amendment of the Constitution of the United States during a Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in Prescott on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Max Efrein/Courier)

The “red flag” laws Gosar is referring to are gun-control laws being considered in some states, including Arizona.

Mohave County became the first jurisdiction in Arizona to expressly condemn the passage of any such law by becoming a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

In a resolution unanimously passed by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Nov. 4, it stated the following:

“This Board will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”

While in clear support of gun rights, the Yavapai County Supervisors were unsure how prudent it is to follow in Mohave County’s footsteps.

“I’ve got concerns on some of the things people said, whether they’re legal or not, so we have to have the attorneys look at it,” Brown said. “People don’t understand that there is a lot involved when you go forward with certain things.”

Brown said the board intends to go into executive session during its next meeting on Jan. 15 to talk about what to do about the proclamation. Members will then likely bring the revised item back for their meeting on Feb. 5 to make a final decision.

photo

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius speaks about why she and her fellow supervisors proclaimed Mohave County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County during a Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting in Prescott on Thursday, Jan. 2. (Max Efrein/Courier)

photo

The meeting room was filled to overflowing during the Yavapai County board meeting. (Kathleen Clark/Courtesy)

photo

The line for the board meeting on Jan. 2, 2020 stretched outside of the building. (Kathleen Clark/Courtesy)

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

