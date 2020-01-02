OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Valdez topples Cook in dramatic fashion, wins Bowl Challenge title
Courier Bowl Challenge

(Matthew Van Doren/Courier)

(Matthew Van Doren/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 11:15 p.m.

It all came down to one game and while it wasn’t the most high-profile match-up of the bowl season, it certainly made for an ultra-dramatic finish in our 2019 Courier Bowl Challenge.

Coming into Jan. 2, defending champion Doug Cook and newcomer Aaron Valdez were tied for first place with 24-11 records. With the rest of the field already eliminated from title contention, Thursday’s Gator Bowl between Indiana and Tennessee would decide the champion as Cook picked Indiana while Valdez picked Tennessee.

At the end of a slow-paced and defensive first half, Tennessee held a slight 6-3 lead. However, Indiana came in alive in the second half, opening up a 22-9 lead in the fourth quarter.

With Indiana in the lead that late into the game, Cook seemed to be on his way to his second straight Courier Bowl Challenge title. But as the old saying goes: “It ain’t over ‘til it’s over!”

In the final five minutes, Tennessee stormed back and notched two quick touchdowns to take a 23-22 lead. Indiana still had one minute left to make one final drive but Tennessee’s gritty defense got the stop it needed to win the game and give Valdez the title.

Even though there are still four bowl games left, including the national championship, Valdez (26-11) and Cook (25-12) have the same picks in each game. Tim Wiederaenders hangs on to third place with a 24-13 record, Steve Witucki is in fourth place with a 22-15 record while Brian Bergner and Jim Wright are tied for last place at 21-16.

Note: In the Tuesday, Dec. 31 edition of the Daily Courier, the Courier Bowl Challenge graphic at the bottom of page 1B incorrectly depicts that Cook picked Utah to win over Texas in the Valero Alamo Bowl. It should in fact depict that Cook picked Texas to win, not Utah.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Courier Bowl Challenge: Doug Cook claims title for 2nd time
Update: Doug Cook holds 1-game lead in Courier Bowl Challenge
Local Sports in Brief: News editor Ken Sain claims Courier Bowl Challenge title
Courier Bowl Challenge is back, let the games begin! (Dec. 21 Picks)
Courier Bowl Challenge is back, let the games begin!

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries