OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Jan. 03
Weather  30.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Tennessee wildlife officials remove bear from campus stadium

This Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, photo provided the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) shows TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith, left, and Lt. Bomar, with the University of Tennessee Police Department, pose for a photo with a bear caught after it was wandering around the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via AP)

This Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, photo provided the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) shows TWRA Sgt. Roy Smith, left, and Lt. Bomar, with the University of Tennessee Police Department, pose for a photo with a bear caught after it was wandering around the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 11:55 p.m.

photo

This Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, photo provided by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) shows TWRA officer Jeff Roberson with a bear caught after it was wandering around the University of Tennessee's baseball stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. The 200-pound (90 kilogram) black bear showed up as a walk-on at the Lindsey Nelson Stadium, but ended up being sent back to its home territory. (Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 200-pound (90 kilogram) black bear showed up as a walk-on at the University of Tennessee’s baseball stadium, but ended up being sent back to its home territory.

Tennessee wildlife officials removed the wild creature that was found wandering around the Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday.

A UT police officer notified the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency about the bear around 4 a.m., saying it had been wandering around campus and got stuck inside the stadium, according to a post on the agency’s official Facebook page. Sgt. Roy Smith and Wildlife Officer Jeff Roberson responded to the scene and were able to quickly tranquilize and remove the bear with the help of UT police.

The officers released the bear into the Foothills Wildlife Management Area in Blount County later that morning. A video of the release shows the still-groggy bear stumbling off of a trailer and wandering into the woods. A post accompanying the video identifies the animal as a female black bear.

Lindsey Nelson Stadium is the baseball stadium at the University of Tennessee’s flagship Knoxville campus.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Professor to student mom: Just bring your baby to class
9-foot alligator wanders onto college campus in Mississippi
Deputies help catch suspected child predator
Utah police use sirens to drive bear up tree for relocation
Man dressed as a pirate arrested for burglary

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries