Tee It Up column: New Year’s golf resolutions

Being the second day of the New Year, many of us have already broken one or more of our resolutions. Here are some (not all) golf resolutions that I think all of us could keep, every day of the year.

• We will arrive and check in the golf shop at least 20 minutes before our tee time.

• We will always keep up with the group in front of us. If we fall behind, we will hustle or just skip a hole to get caught up.

• We will limit our practice swings to one. And if we need to speed up, no practice swings will be the norm.

• We will forget about honors — we will play ready golf. If it is safe to do so, we will go ahead play our shot.

• We will write down our scores on the way to next hole or on the next tee box.

• As a group, we will agree to keep the flagstick in the hole, no matter who is putting or from what distance. This will help with not only the pace of play but in aiming as well.

• Before play begins, we will show all our playing partners our golf ball that will be identified with a personalized marking on both poles. If we need to play a provisional ball, we will identify another ball in the same manner but with a different marking.

• We will play a provisional ball if we think our original ball may be lost or out of bounds. And we will spend less than three minutes to search for a ball, as we all know it is just a golf ball, not an heirloom.

• We will assist our playing partners by raking bunkers for them, picking up their extra golf clubs, fixing their ball mark, etc. and they in turn will do the same for us to help with the pace of play.

• We will fix our ball marks and those of others who are not as courteous. And we will sand or replace our divots.

• We will practice like a tour player. When we make a divot on the practice tee, we will place the next ball directly behind that divot to reduce the amount of grass that is displaced on the next shot.

• We will bring the rake with us when entering a bunker and place it near our ball, and after our shot, we will rake our way out on the same path we entered, and then place the rake outside the bunker.

• We will place our golf bag, extra clubs or golf cart in a route that affords the easiest and most direct route from the hole just played to the next tee box, never in front of the green. We will keep the golf cart on the paths near the tee boxes and greens.

• After completion of our round, we will take off our caps or hats, shake hands with our playing partners (making eye contact) and thanking them for a wonderful experience.

• Finally, we will always follow the Golden Rule — on and off the golf course.

Feel free to cut this column out and save. Refer to it often, share it with others and enjoy another year of playing this great game of golf.

John Gunby Sr. is a columnist for The Daily Courier. Reach him by email at sportsdesk@prescottaz.com.