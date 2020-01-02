Quadrantids meteor shower on tap late Friday night

As long as the skies are clear, residents should be able to enjoy the Quadrantids meteor shower starting late Friday night and continuing through early Saturday morning.



The Quadrantids are known for their bright, fireball meteors that can persist longer than an average meteor streak.

According to NASA, during its peak, as many as 200 Quadrantid meteors an hour can be seen under perfect conditions. The shower is expected to be at its best early on Saturday, starting at 2 a.m. and continuing through the dawn, according to EarthSky.

While the shower should be impressive, the weather may not cooperate across the eastern or far western U.S., where cloudy conditions are being predicted by AccuWeather. They added that the meteors will appear to originate from the constellation Ursa Major (or the Big Dipper), but that they should be visible all across the sky.

According to NASA’s SpacePlace website, a meteor is a space rock that enters Earth’s atmosphere. As the space rock falls toward Earth, the resistance of the air on the rock makes it extremely hot.

The bright streak of a meteor or “shooting star” is the glowing hot air as the hot rock zips through the atmosphere.