Obituary: Elvira Boldt

Elvira Boldt of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on December 23rd at her daughter’s home in Thornton, Colorado.

She is survived by Eric, her husband of 45 years; two daughters, Debby and Elvira, Jr.; four sons, Jessie, Jose (Joe), Charles and Eric Jr.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and two brothers, Reuben and Robert.

She was preceded in death by her son, Raul, two brothers, Louis and Richard and sisters, Helen and Mary Lee.

Private family services are planned. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Alzheimer’s foundation.

Information provided by survivors.