Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Jan. 02
Meals on Wheels Christmas luncheon a crowded hit

Jean Chester holds a Goodie Basket at the Mayer Meals on Wheels Christmas luncheon (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

Pat Williamson, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 9:32 p.m.

Thankfully people drifted in, ate, then drifted out, or there wouldn’t have been room for everyone coming in for the Meals on Wheels pre-Christmas luncheon Dec. 24. Word must have been passed along that the food was very good and served by the Lonesome Valley 4H group. Mayer Fire Department sent help and they were assembling the plates as the 4H members put on finishing touches and delivered it.

The Meals on Wheels pre-Christmas luncheon was a full house.(Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

A goodie basket was up for raffle and those that pre-purchased their tickets got a free raffle ticket, but many waited until the last minute to get their tickets. ean Chester was the lucky winner, and now has more goodies than she can eat for Christmas!

People felt in no rush to leave and when finished eating they drifted to other tables where some of their friends had come in and got to visit for a bit. It was a very relaxing and enjoyable meal with no complaints on the quantity or quality of the food.

Riyan Michael, Hector Sandoval, Christian Sandoval, Jason LaRue, Rich Larud

Riyan Michael, Hector Sandoval, Christian Sandoval, Jason LaRue, Rich Larud at the Meals on Wheels Christmas luncheon (Pat Williamson/Courtesy)

