Letter: Inviting trouble
Editor:
Making Yavapai County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County on its face is inviting more trouble, and again misinterpreting what the 2nd Amendment actually says. Keep in mind that back in the late 1700’s, it read like this: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Exclusive to this amendment comes a well-thought-out phrase that many supporters seem to ignore, “well-regulated Militia.” This phrase has little to do with individuals possessing firearms. You and I are not part of a militia! The intent, when we were under British rule, was not to foster hostility against our neighbor but to protect us from tyranny, it being foreign or domestic (government).
Rep. Paul Gosar claimed a “God-given right to self-defense.”
Where is that written in the Constitution? Words matter. The Constitution was enacted to give us the strained ability to interpret appropriately that a “militia” are state militias to be used against the abolition of a federal government should it become tyrannical. We need common sense legislation, not ridiculous amendments by county officials that invite more aggression.
The courts must create reliable gun regulation. I am a gun owner who believes in adequate training requiring firearm safety certificates, 10-day waiting periods after a sale and proper storage of weapons. This protects our children. Protects us in public places. We need responsible ownership of weapons!
Randy Hayes
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- 31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Need2Know: Pangaea Bakery reopens at new location; Step One Coffee House now Carlitos Café; Prescott Valley Dog Squad opens on Florentine Drive
- DUI suspect flees from police, goes on crashing spree in Prescott, police say
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: