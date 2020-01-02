Letter: Inviting trouble

Editor:

Making Yavapai County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County on its face is inviting more trouble, and again misinterpreting what the 2nd Amendment actually says. Keep in mind that back in the late 1700’s, it read like this: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”

Exclusive to this amendment comes a well-thought-out phrase that many supporters seem to ignore, “well-regulated Militia.” This phrase has little to do with individuals possessing firearms. You and I are not part of a militia! The intent, when we were under British rule, was not to foster hostility against our neighbor but to protect us from tyranny, it being foreign or domestic (government).

Rep. Paul Gosar claimed a “God-given right to self-defense.”

Where is that written in the Constitution? Words matter. The Constitution was enacted to give us the strained ability to interpret appropriately that a “militia” are state militias to be used against the abolition of a federal government should it become tyrannical. We need common sense legislation, not ridiculous amendments by county officials that invite more aggression.

The courts must create reliable gun regulation. I am a gun owner who believes in adequate training requiring firearm safety certificates, 10-day waiting periods after a sale and proper storage of weapons. This protects our children. Protects us in public places. We need responsible ownership of weapons!

Randy Hayes