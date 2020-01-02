Learn how to create paper flowers at free origami class, Jan. 5
Prescott Orgami Fanatics: Origami Flowers class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.
Learn how to make paper origami flowers in this easy-to-medium-level paper folding class led by an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.
This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit prescottlibrary.info.
