Learn how to create paper flowers at free origami class, Jan. 5

Prescott Orgami Fanatics: Origami Flowers class is being held at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St., Founders Suite A and B, from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5.

Learn how to make paper origami flowers in this easy-to-medium-level paper folding class led by an experienced paper folder. Paper is provided.

This is a free class for adults and teens. Presented with funding from the Friends of the Prescott Public Library.

For more information call 928-777-1526 or visit prescottlibrary.info.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at www.dcourier.com.