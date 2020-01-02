At a Glance: Make origami flowers

Make origami flowers

Participate in the art of paper folding with Prescott Origami Fanatics at the Prescott Public Library from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5.

An easy-to-medium level paper folding class for adults and teenagers, led by an experienced paper folder, the free class will go over learning how to fold origami flowers. Paper is provided.

The Prescott Public Library is located at 215 E. Goodwin St. For more information, call 928-777-1526.

Rock out with a Bee Gees tribute

Get down with Saturday Night Fever: The International Tribute to the Bee Gees at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10.

A sensational production that captures the essence of the Australian superstars, the production features hits such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing” and “Nights on Broadway,” along with the band’s iconic ballads.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $22 for seniors, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

‘Cruise’ with the music of Smokey Robinson

Go “Cruisin’” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 as Lonely Street Productions brings its “Crusin’ The Music of Smokey Robinson” show to the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center.

Responsible for writing more than 4,000 songs, Robinson was an all-in-one hit factory that could only be found in a place like Motor City. Starring Ira Hill, the show features such songs as “Shop Around,” “Tracks of My Tears,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold On Me,” “My Girl” and “Ain’t That Peculiar.”

Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for seniors and $30 for opera box seats, available online at www.prescottelkstheater.com, by calling 928-777-1370 or at the door one hour prior to the performance.

NAZ Suns games coming up

Sun, Jan 5 - 3:00 PM MT

GREENSBORO SWARM vs.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS

Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ

Thu, Jan 9 - 6:30 PM MT

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS vs.

AUSTIN SPURS

H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Cedar Park, TX

Watch on ESPN+

Sat, Jan 11 - 6:00 PM MT

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS vs. OKLAHOMA CITY BLUE

Cox Convention Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Watch on NBAGLeague.com

Mon, Jan 13 - 7:00 PM MT

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS vs. SALT LAKE CITY STARS

Lifetime Activities Center-Bruin Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Watch on NBAGLeague.com

Fri, Jan 17 - 7:00 PM MT

SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE vs.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS

Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ

Sat, Jan 18 - 5:00 PM MT

SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE vs.

NORTHERN ARIZONA SUNS

Findlay Toyota Center, Prescott Valley, AZ