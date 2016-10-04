OFFERS
Friday Catchall: Politics in 2020, evenhanded and influenced

In this October 4, 2016 photo, Donald Trump speaks during a presidential campaign rally in the Prescott Valley Event Center. Trump won Arizona’s 11 delegates in the 2016 presidential election. (Les Stukenberg/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 9:47 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• PARTISAN – I received a note in the mail a little while back commenting on a column I wrote in November, “Tribal politics has to go.” Toward the end, the writer asked: “Does this mean a change in policy regards to the Courier’s blanket party endorsements, as was the case in 2018?”

First, let’s consider the irony — we regularly hear (equally) from both sides complaining we’re too liberal or too conservative.

Secondly, in that endorsement editorial we did pick seven Republicans; however, we also suggested a Democrat.

I also recall an editorial calling for then-Rep. David Stringer’s resignation. He was among our Republican delegation.

Finally, please remember —whether it is about an editorial, column, letter or cartoon — this is the opinions page. And we invite you to write in and express yours.

As for me, I will always tell you like I see it, and that is not a “policy” — which would suggest we always do something on only one side or the other.

Here we go, folks. The calendar has turned; hold on, it is going to be a bumpy year for politics — no matter which side of the aisle you favor.

Let’s pledge to not be tribal about it though.

• CHURCHES & GUNS – Some readers have found it surprising that people in congregations are packing. Meaning, with all of the shootings — in schools, malls, theaters and churches over the years (the most recent being in a Texas church) — why wouldn’t churches try to protect their worshippers?

That is the beauty of concealed carry; the person next to you could save you. (By the way, the first rule of concealed carry is not to advertise you have a gun on you.)

• GROWTH – Here is a different type of growth — with implications.

Recall over the past week to 10 days, data stating that Arizona’s births and deaths are about equal in number year over year; thus, growth will come from the outside such as people moving here.

Then there’s the news this week that Arizona will likely gain a seat in the U.S. House after the next census, because we’re growing so much.

And then discover where most of those interlopers are coming from: more than 40% each year are from liberal California.

Currently we have nine members in Congress from Arizona; five are Democrats, four are Republicans.

The punchline: it follows then that (fact) we used to have a strong majority of Republicans representing us.

Could it be the people moving here have or are changing the political face of Arizona?

I think so.

But then there’s the irony: Donald Trump won Arizona.

Think about it.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): The Polar Bear Splash at Prescott Valley’s Mountain Valley Splash, 8600 E. Nace Lane, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4. What could be more fun than watching sane people do something crazy — like jumping into an outdoor swimming pool?

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

