Thu, Jan. 02
Flores: Resolution tips as ‘The Roaring Twenties’ begin again

By Britt Flores, Courier Columnist | bfloreswrites
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 9:46 p.m.

Happy New Year! It is again, “The Roaring Twenties.” There is something so wonderful, especially after the labor-intensive, but joyful December holidays, about a day that celebrates surviving another year — For a fleeting second, entire, multiracial, religiously diversified time-zones are united as one in a few seconds of happiness and hope for the future as the clock strikes midnight.

In the spirit of hope for a healthy and prosperous new year, here are a few pieces of advice (that work and we follow) to help ensure some “New Year’s” success with your resolutions while sneaking in some self-care as you’re building your dreams.

  1. Write down your goals and dream BIG. Did you know that people who calendar their events and write down their goals are 41% more likely to achieve them? That means that at a very basic level, if you want to manifest $10, and you write out your intention, odds are you’re 41% more likely to manifest the extra cash than if you hadn’t written it down. Try it. Want a new job? New home? New, positive relationships? Write down what you want and be specific. Your subconscious will then get to work directing your every effort towards those goals until they are achieved. There’s no end to cost-efficient journals and writing instruments. You can literally create your own from supplies at the Dollar Tree or spend hundreds of dollars online on inspirational journals and planners. Apps don’t count. Pen or pencil, crayon, paint to paper is the key. Be creative and refer to it daily! Creative manifestations of your intentions are powerful reminders of what you want and who you want to be!
  2. Self-care IS the key to long lasting New Year’s resolutions. Here’s why. Defining actual self-care and living by it, vs. standing in your own way and allowing your vices to masquerade as self-care is the key to a happier life. Period. Is your resolution to lose weight? Downsize your wine intake? Maybe add some fruits and veggies or fresh juice to your daily routine? All these things are self-care agenda items guaranteed to help clear brain fog, make you nicer to be around and reduce drama in your life. Let’s face it — when you’re not waking up with a hangover and you’re eating clean and you’re getting some fresh air and exercise in your routine, things change for the better. Need positive relationships? Positivity is attracted to positive people. Drama follows hangovers, poor health and overextended pocketbooks. Start making fresh, self-care choices for yourself and watch your environment, your friendships, your very skin start to radiate. Afraid of being the outsider? Don’t be — there are millions of people, just like you, making changes for the better every single day. Start following hashtags on Instagram like #selfcare #manifestationmonday and watch your IG feed turn into a source of inspiration, not comparison. Find your positive vibe tribe.
  3. Do. The. Work. Many moons ago, I taught karate to both adults and children. Everyone wants a “black belt.” Very few people want to memorize the techniques, practice, get stronger, etc. and do “the work” it takes to achieve a black belt rank. Even a something as basic as doing a pushup would have some of my students in near tears as they wasted time and energy worrying about how they were going to do the push-up, instead of just getting onto the mats and trying. My dad always said (and still does) two great things: “Get out of your own way,” and “Stop thinking about the work and just DO the work” – So I’m reminding us all – Do. The. Work. Budget weekly, wash laundry, don’t call out sick, schedule your goals and your exercise, keep striving for better food choices, don’t text your exes, DO schedule a foot massage, don’t have that fourth glass of whatever and be as consistent towards being your best self, every day.
