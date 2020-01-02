Flores: Resolution tips as ‘The Roaring Twenties’ begin again

Happy New Year! It is again, “The Roaring Twenties.” There is something so wonderful, especially after the labor-intensive, but joyful December holidays, about a day that celebrates surviving another year — For a fleeting second, entire, multiracial, religiously diversified time-zones are united as one in a few seconds of happiness and hope for the future as the clock strikes midnight.

In the spirit of hope for a healthy and prosperous new year, here are a few pieces of advice (that work and we follow) to help ensure some “New Year’s” success with your resolutions while sneaking in some self-care as you’re building your dreams.