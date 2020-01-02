OFFERS
Thu, Jan. 02
Emotionally BEE aware: Prescott Valley man proves it’s easy to register a service animal by signing up a (fake) beehive

David Keller and his fiancée, Jasmine Littell, with their young daughters, Bethany, 4, and Kennah, 1, at their Prescott Valley home. Keller registered a beehive as an emotional support animal to prove a point that it’s too easy to register service animals in Arizona and beyond. He also had T-shirts printed for himself and his family. (Doug Cook/Courier)

By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: January 2, 2020 10:11 p.m.

Prescott Valley resident David Keller, 27, wants you to understand that he values service animals.

However, he also wants you to know that the rules for registering such animals must be more stringent, both in Arizona and around the country.

On Nov. 21, Keller and his fiancée, Jasmine Littell, took their two daughters, Bethany, 4, and Kennah, 1, to the opening of the feature film “Frozen 2” at a local theater.

There was only one problem — a dog, which wasn’t a service animal, shared the theater with the audience.

Keller could feel his throat tightening and he started coughing. He is allergic to dogs, and he had to leave the theater a few times to wrest control of his symptoms.

But there’s still something else you should know about David — he can be afraid of dogs, too.

“When I was a kid, I got bit in the face [by a dog],” Keller said from his home. “It got me in the nose and on my eyebrow. It was a medium-sized dog; a pit bull mix.”

REGISTERING A BEEHIVE

After “Frozen 2” ended that night, Keller wondered how easy it would be for him to register a service animal/emotional support animal. He found the website where you can register an emotional support animal and he signed up, of all things, a beehive.

Mind you, the beehive isn’t real; he was simply trying to prove a point “of the ridiculous nature of it.”

“I’m not against service animals; I appreciate and support them,” reiterated Keller, whose family has a cat. “If you need it [animal], please bring it [out into a common shopping/dining/entertainment venue]. But if you just don’t want the animal to be home alone, come on.”

On Nov. 26, Keller registered the beehive at usaservicedogregistration.com, a request which was approved. He later had specialized T-shirts printed for himself, Jasmine and their daughters. Keller’s shirt is yellow with the words “Wanna Bee Support Animal” scrawled in black letters in the front.

Prescott Valley resident David Keller points to a sign at a restaurant that publicly posts only service dogs being allowed at its establishment, but not any other animals. (David Keller/Courtesy)

“I’m not scared of bees and I’m not allergic to them,” Keller said. “I figured I’d reverse the roles. I’m not crazy; you can’t bring bees into a Walmart.”

“Unless they’re stuffed or plastic,” added Jasmine, a self-proclaimed animal lover.

As it turns out, you have to answer only two questions on a one-page form to register a service animal. (Keller also had to report the breed, his home address and upload a photo of a beehive. He was then asked if he wanted to purchase a vest, presumably for a dog.)

No. 1: Is it a service animal? Yes or no?

No. 2: Does it provide a service?

“Pretty much anyone can lie,” Keller said.

CHANGES NEEDED?

Once Keller posted on social media that he had successfully registered a beehive as a service animal, the post went viral, reaching state, national and international media outlets, whether in print or on TV.

“If someone lies [about having a service animal], the police can ask the same questions,” Keller said. “You can face a $250 fine if it’s determined not to be a service dog. … [Service animal registration] is not government run, and that’s a big part of the problem.”

Arizona’s service animal law says it illegal to “fraudulently misrepresent” any animal as a service animal at a public place or business.

The law defines a service animal as a dog or a miniature horse that is trained or being trained to work for someone with a disability. Military veterans’ service animals and emotional support animals are common, for example.

Keller said he hopes that by bringing attention to the issue, politicians will decide to approve legislation changing the registration requirements for service animals, perhaps going as far as to require specialized collars for them.

“I hope new laws come out of it and that there’s more accountability,” he added. “… I’m thinking about starting a petition.”

Jasmine said the other problem with having non-service dogs out and about in restaurants and movie theaters, among other places, is hygiene-related.

“Dry [dog] hair can get in food,” she added. “You expect my children to behave a certain way in public — shouldn’t dogs as well?”

