This cover image released by Sarah Crichton Books shows “Carrie Fisher: A Life on the Edge,” by Sheila Weller. (Sarah Crichton Books via AP)

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour is thundering back into Prescott Valley for another two days at the Findlay Toyota Center Friday and Saturday Jan. 10-11.

The tour includes several of the nation’s best monster trucks such as Bigfoot, the original monster truck, according to a news release from Sheila Anderson, marketing manager for Spectra Venue Management at the Findlay Toyota Center. Also coming for the tour are the monster-sized dump truck Dirt Crew, the world’s biggest ATV, Quad Chaos and more. A surprise side act along with all the nail-biting racing, wow-factor Wheelies and free-for-all monster truck freestyle entertainment is also expected.

“If you ask any monster truck driver who has competed in the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, they will tell you that indeed, the Toughest Monster Truck Tour has the most difficult tracks of all the tours, which is why it’s called the Toughest Monster Truck Tour,” Kelly Goldman of the Toughest Monster Truck Tour said in the release. “Our tracks always include dirt tracks and old school crush caries buried in the dirt to create unique obstacles for the trucks to navigate during all aspects of competition. Because of the high level of difficulty, only the best monster trucks and drivers are invited to participate.”

Tickets for the show start at $15 for kids for both days and $26 for adults for the Friday night performance and $28 for adults for the Saturday night performance. Tickets are available online at www.ticketmaster.com, at the arena box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by calling 928-772-1819 ext. 6060. Adult tickets increase $5 on the day of the event.

A Family Four Pack offer is also available, allowing families to buy four tickets and save up to $40 depending on the price level and it includes a $5 coupon for the souvenir or concession stands. The offer is valid through Sunday, Jan. 5, for the Saturday night performance and Thursday, Jan. 9, for the Friday night performance.

“Both performances last January were sold out,” Anderson said in the release, adding that “everyone loved the unpredictable, high flying monster trucks.

The pit party returns again this year as well, allowing fans to enter the arena early, walk on the track, see the trucks up close, take pictures and get autographs from drivers. Pit Party Passes are $5.

The Findlay Toyota Center is located at 3201 N. Main St. Performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The Pit Party is from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and doors open for other ticket holders at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the Toughest Monster Truck Tour, visit www.facebook.com/toughestmonstertrucks.