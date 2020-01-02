Corridor Calendar for week of Jan. 3

CORDES LAKES

Bingo on Wednesday and Taco Tuesday are open again.

Food Program is Jan. 15 & 23. Sign up starts at 7 a.m. with the doors closed and locked at 9 a.m. Remain out of the marked-off area in the parking lot when the truck is unloading. This is a liability issue and will be enforced.

Cordes Lakes Community Association meeting will be held on the second Thursday, Jan. 9, at 7 p.m. Speaker to be announced.

Valentine’s Dinner is in the planning stages so save Feb. 15 for you and your sweetheart to have a great evening out. If you want a say in the menu, come to the planner’s meetings on Tuesdays at 9 a.m. to help plan this event.

SPRING VALLEY

Property Owners meeting is Jan. 14, second Tuesday, at 7 p.m. at the Spring Valley Church, 13955 S. Spring Lane. Come at 6:30 for snacks and conversation.

MAYER

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels will be closed Jan. 20.

Mayer Area Meals on Wheels now has ice for sale at $1 per bag, and has notary service during regular hours.

U.S. Flag retirement – A bin has been placed at the Mayer St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store (open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday) for worn U.S. flags. They will be collected by American Legion Post 122 and retired with dignity. If you have a flag ready to be retired, please take it to the Thrift Store.

WEEKLY EVENTS - CORDES LAKES

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.



Taco Tuesday at the center is from 4 to 6:30 p.m. to either eat there or take out.

American Legion meets at 1 p.m. the third Friday of the month at Cordes Lakes Community Center.

SPRING VALLEY

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meet at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley at 6 p.m. every Wednesday. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Spring Valley HOA meets at the Community Church the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.



Spring Valley Library hosts Shenanigans on Friday’s from 10 a.m. to noon. Enjoy crafts, conversation and more with neighbors and friends. Bring your own project or join in with another persons project.

MAYER

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami. Contact Linda Albin at lalbin45@outlook.com for more information.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mayer Meals on Wheels.



MONTHLY EVENTS

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club plans its outings on the third Monday of the month meeting at the Pilot Station at the Junction at 8 a.m. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. This is an informal group.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings at 5 p.m. the third Wednesday of the month at the main location, 11975 S. Highway 69.