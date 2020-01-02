Catch 22-Day 3: Man wanted on probation violation, multiple charges
It’s day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch 22 program. Today the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding Sasha Rachel Smith. Smith is wanted on a probation-violation warrant stemming from felony criminal impersonation and multiple DUI charges.
On March 8th, 2015, Smith was pulled over by a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy for unsafe driving. Upon being contacted, Smith provided a driver’s license of another person as if it was his own. Smith was arrested for aggravated DUI with a blood alcohol level of over .20.
Smith is described as a white male, 32 years of age, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Smith is transgender and has used the name of Eric Marshall Smith. Smith has a nationwide extraditable no-bond warrant. Smith’s last known address was in Phoenix.
Anyone providing information that leads to the arrest of No. 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ Catch 22 program is eligible for a $500 reward. To earn your reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at Yavapaisw.com.
All tips are anonymous.
Citizens can contact the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office with information or questions at 928-771-3260 or the YCSO website: www.ycsoaz.gov
