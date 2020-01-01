Volunteer training, docent orientation begins Jan. 9 at Sharlot Hall Museum

Dive into local history and build your personal pathway for preserving Arizona and Prescott’s heritage.

Participate in the education program for becoming a volunteer at Sharlot Hall and Fort Whipple museums. It’s free training that provides the perfect entry point into becoming a docent, tour guide, archival assistant or Living History interpreter at the museums.

The 16-week schedule of informative classes begins Thursday, Jan. 9, and continues through April. Sessions provide volunteers the historical background and understanding to share their personal passion for local history and to make a difference by engaging in our community and the museum.

Whether you’re a first-timer or a tenured volunteer, you benefit from each presentation that runs the gamut from exploring the Museum collections or identifying how curators and archivists take care of historical objects and documents, to special behind-the-scenes tours and “sneak-peek” adventures into museum work.

Classes convene in the West Gallery of Sharlot Hall Museum’s Lawler Exhibit Center. Refreshments and socializing begin about 8 a.m.; class sessions start promptly at 8:30 a.m. and run to 10 a.m.



Preregistration is encouraged, as many sessions are limited in size – particularly those behind-the-scenes excursions into the catacombs of collections or annals of archives. Contact Murray Smolens, volunteer coordinator, at 928-445-3122 at extension 3.

Sessions prepare volunteers to fill much-needed museum roles. As a local resident, each session helps you understand your community’s history and heritage, and provides an interesting conversation-starter when guests come to visit.

As a member of the Museum community, each session provides a value-added connection with details and snippets of information, bridging timelines of pre-history to modern-day understanding, as well as building on events to enrich one’s appreciation of our past.

Individual sessions are conducted by museum staff, archivists educators, curators and expert consultants. Each 90-minute class is free, includes reference material (if you pre-register) and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get-to-know fellow history lovers. Additional off-site excursions and field trips are available, too.

Each presentation provides detailed information and historical perspective, whether for one of the exhibit buildings on the four-acre Sharlot Hall museum campus, for the inner-workings of archives documentation at the SHM Research Center, or for artifact cataloging or recording to collections registry.

For each of the historic buildings, learn the historical fact, trivia and human-interest stories that enrich the visitor experience when shared, as well as one’s individual understanding of our local heritage.



Whether as a prelude for becoming involved at Sharlot Hall Museum or Fort Whipple Museum with archival collections, festivals and living history activities, or engaging with visitors and guests as a volunteer tour guide or docent, this training provides an accurate foundation for sharing the people, places and events that have shaped our state’s past —truly, an “Arizona History Adventure.”

Go to the Museum website (sharlothallmusum.org/training) to view the week-by-week training schedule. Contact the volunteer coordinator to preregister for the training, to attend a specific session, or for more information related to volunteer training.

Sharlot Hall Museum is located at 415 West Gurley St. in Prescott, two blocks west of the courthouse plaza, and is open daily. Fort Whipple Museum is located on the grounds of the Bob Stump Veterans Hospital, and is open for visitors Thursday through Saturday.

Get close and personal with a cornerstone of Arizona’s cultural past. Sign up for the training with a call, 928-445-3122 extension 3.

Information provided by Sharlot Hall Museum.