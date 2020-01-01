Republican Women contributes $8,630 to Honor Flight in 2019

At the December luncheon of Republican Women of Prescott, RWOP donated $7,134 to Honor Flight Arizona.

This donation along with the February contribution of $1,496 rewards eight Korean War, Vietnam and/or WWII veterans with an all-expenses paid, two-day round-trip ticket to Washington, D.C. to view the War Memorial in their honor.

Veterans are accompanied by Honor Flight Guardians who assist them with the boarding process and ensure they have a wonderful experience. RWOP is pleased to make a donation to Honor Flight annually.

RWOP was founded in Prescott in 1942 and currently boasts of membership totalling more than 900, the largest Republican Women’s organization in the nation.

Information provided by Republican Women of Prescott.