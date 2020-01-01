OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 01
Weather  33.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Redskins hire Ron Rivera as coach
NFL

In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C. The Washington Redskins have hired Rivera as their new coach on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Mike McCarn/AP, File)

In this Oct. 28, 2018 photo, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera walks across the field before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Charlotte, N.C. The Washington Redskins have hired Rivera as their new coach on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. (Mike McCarn/AP, File)

STEPHEN WHYNO, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6:10 p.m.

WASHINGTON — The Redskins hired Ron Rivera as their coach on Wednesday in owner Dan Snyder's latest step to try to turn around the wayward franchise.

Washington announced the move two days after Snyder fired president Bruce Allen following a decade of futility. The former Carolina Panthers coach quickly emerged as the Redskins' top candidate and inherits a team that went 3-13 this season and hasn't made the playoffs since 2015.

“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington, D.C.," Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”

The 57-year-old of Mexican and Puerto Rican descent is the first minority to be named full-time coach in Redskins franchise history. Rivera is the seventh coach hired by Snyder in his two decades of ownership that have included just five playoff appearances.

Rivera spent the past nine seasons coaching the Panthers, taking them to the Super Bowl in 2015.

“He gets the best out of players,” said Redskins cornerback Josh Norman, who played for Rivera with Carolina. “And not just players, but men. He builds men and guys — and also builds character, and sets them up not just for football, but sets (them up) in life. I think that’s the first and foremost thing you want to see in anybody, that they actually care about you instead of the game itself.”

The Redskins are the first team that fired its coach this season to fill the position. Snyder zeroed in on Rivera, who flew to Washington on Monday to meet with him about the job.

“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” Rivera said in a statement.

Rivera replaces interim coach Bill Callahan, a favorite of Allen, who was fired after going 62-97-1 during his 10 years with the organization.

Snyder and Allen fired Jay Gruden in October after a 0-5 start to his sixth season. Rivera was fired by the Panthers in December after starting 5-7.

Carolina made the playoffs four times during Rivera's tenure, including a 15-1 season in 2015.

“Those Panther teams were tough and physical,” said Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, the team's longest-tenured player. "Obviously they made the Super Bowl that one year. We played against them that year and they really were a damn good team that year. He’s always had a physical, tough bunch. I know that.”

Rivera previously was a defensive coordinator for the Bears and Chargers. He should boost a Redskins defense that underachieved and finished 27th out of 32 NFL teams.

“Just not consistent enough is the big word of the year," defensive lineman Jonathan Allen said. "We have a young group, young defense and, I mean, (the) only place from here is up, honestly.”

Rivera could bring in Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator after time together in Carolina. Wilks spent one season as Arizona's coach and most recently was defensive coordinator in Cleveland under Freddie Kitchens, who was fired Sunday.

Norman, who had his only All-Pro season under Wilks, called him “the best guy for the job.”

Rivera goes from coaching Cam Newton with Carolina to younger quarterback Dwayne Haskins with Washington. Haskins, whom the Redskins selected 15th overall and goes into 2020 as the starter, met Rivera during the pre-draft process.

“He's a good dude,” Haskins said. "I heard a lot of good things about him. We'll see what happens.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Redskins fire President Bruce Allen, eye Ron Rivera to coach
Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera
Cardinals hire Wilks as next head coach
Cardinals fire Steve Wilks after 1 season as head coach
Jay Gruden fired by Redskins after 0-5 start to 6th season

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries