OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 01
Weather  26.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)

Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons, accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons, accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 1 a.m.

Photo Gallery

2019 New Year's Eve

Fireworks, music, bonfires, dancing - even s'mores welcomed 2020 in the Prescott area Tuesday night, Dec. 31.

Celebrations were widespread and included the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott, as well as festivities in Prescott Valley in the parking lot of the Findlay Toyota Center.

The fireworks in Prescott were shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons, accompanying boot drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.

If you could not make it to the events, enjoy these photos and videos from The Daily Courier.

New Year's Eve Boot Drop by Courier Video

Prescott Valley (AZ) New Year's Eve 2019 Celebration by Doug Cook

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Boot drop tradition rings in 2018 – with 2 drops
Ring in the new year at the Whiskey Row Boot Drop, Dec. 31
Ring in 2020 with Prescott Whiskey Row Boot Drop
Update: Boot Drop 2019 still on despite weather
Count down to the New Year on Whiskey Row

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries