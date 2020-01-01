Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)

A group of people watch the flames from a bonfire during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration, which was sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) firefighter invites a child to tour the fire department's Truck 50 during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

90 Proof performs at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A woman wearing a sweatshirt honoring the Fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters snaps photos/video of the bonfire during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A father holds his young son while discussing the different games and activities available for children during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, near Findlay Toyota Center. The event's bonfire shines brightly behind them. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A girl blows into a party favor during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

(Doug Cook/Courier)

A Ferris Wheel was part of the festivities at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A Ferris Wheel was part of the festivities at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Leza Dandos from Magic 99.1FM was the announcer at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

90 Proof performs at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A large crowd fills Montezuma Street in front of Whiskey Row for the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fireworks accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Fireworks accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Crowds of people in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Crowds of people in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Crowds of people fill Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

A boy dances for the crowd in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Several people used small fire pits to roast marshmallows for s'mores during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department near Findlay Toyota Center's main parking lot off Glassford Hill Road Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A man walks past the bonfire, which trained fire officials were tending, during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A man wears 2020 glasses while partaking in the festivities at Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)

A young girl plays a giant Jenga game with her mom during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, near Findlay Toyota Center. (Doug Cook/Courier)