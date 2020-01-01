Prescott area ushers in 2020 (photos & videos)
Photo Gallery
2019 New Year's Eve
A group of people watch the flames from a bonfire during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration, which was sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority (CAFMA) firefighter invites a child to tour the fire department's Truck 50 during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
90 Proof performs at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Fireworks, shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
A woman wearing a sweatshirt honoring the Fallen 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters snaps photos/video of the bonfire during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A father holds his young son while discussing the different games and activities available for children during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, near Findlay Toyota Center. The event's bonfire shines brightly behind them. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A girl blows into a party favor during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
(Doug Cook/Courier)
A Ferris Wheel was part of the festivities at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
A Ferris Wheel was part of the festivities at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Leza Dandos from Magic 99.1FM was the announcer at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
90 Proof performs at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
A large crowd fills Montezuma Street in front of Whiskey Row for the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Fireworks accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Fireworks accompanied the boot drop at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Crowds of people in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Crowds of people in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Crowds of people fill Montezuma Street in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
A boy dances for the crowd in downtown Prescott at the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Cindy Barks/Courier)
Several people used small fire pits to roast marshmallows for s'mores during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration sponsored by the Parks and Recreation Department near Findlay Toyota Center's main parking lot off Glassford Hill Road Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A man walks past the bonfire, which trained fire officials were tending, during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A man wears 2020 glasses while partaking in the festivities at Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration near Findlay Toyota Center Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A young girl plays a giant Jenga game with her mom during Prescott Valley's New Year's Eve celebration Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, near Findlay Toyota Center. (Doug Cook/Courier)
A teenage boy wears a Santa hat while participating in the Prescott Valley New Year's Eve celebrations and activities near Findlay Toyota Center on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. A bonfire rages in the background. (Doug Cook/Courier)
Fireworks, music, bonfires, dancing - even s'mores welcomed 2020 in the Prescott area Tuesday night, Dec. 31.
Celebrations were widespread and included the ninth annual Prescott Boot Drop in downtown Prescott, as well as festivities in Prescott Valley in the parking lot of the Findlay Toyota Center.
The fireworks in Prescott were shot from the top of the Palace and Jersey Lilly saloons, accompanying boot drops at 10 p.m. and midnight.
If you could not make it to the events, enjoy these photos and videos from The Daily Courier.
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Prescott Police arrest man who allegedly walked into bar naked
- Winter storm expected Thursday night through early Saturday
- Police respond to accidental shooting in Prescott Valley; 24-year-old flown to Phoenix hospital
- Name released of victim in Dec. 13 plane crash southeast of I-17, Highway 169
- Need2Know: Mimi’s ‘Gotta Have It’ opens; Alfonso’s Mexican Food on East Gurley closes; restaurant planned in vacant lot in Prescott Valley?
- Obituary: George D. Osvog
- Storm results in slick roads, rock slide on I-17
- ‘Warmer storm’ could bring more rain than snow to Prescott for Christmas
- Robbery suspect sought; $200 reward offered
- 7-vehicle crash on Highway 69 sends 2 to hospitals
- How Medicare can help you manage pain
- 5 adults arrested, 3 children removed from home during Chino Valley theft investigation
- Prescott prepares for a possible white Christmas
- Prescott Valley woman dies after car hits fire truck in Indiana
- Registered sex offender arrested for child molestation in Prescott
- Update: Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
- Police release name of Prescott Valley woman who allegedly caused five-vehicle crash
- Iron Cask restaurant to open in January at Prescott Valley Crossroads
- Rescuers search for girl, 6, missing after truck swept away
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: