Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 01
One Man's Rant: Before it breaks, pre-fix it

By Wil Williams
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 5:20 p.m.

Just this morning, my wife and I were discussing prefixes as a part of speech. As a young boy, I thought a prefix was something you did before you broke something. Pre- fixing something still sounds like a good idea to me.

Prefixes are unpredictable. My wife proves it by noting that sometimes the letters dis, for example, form a prefix, but not always. Since she taught elementary school, she’s probably right, but for the sake of argument, I like to point out that one person might be disgruntled and another might be gruntled. Or Fred might be disgusted, but on the other hand, his younger brother, Pervis, might be just gusted.

This morning, I found out there are 267 words with eleven letters that start with dis. Among those words are distelfinks (a traditional Pennsylvania Dutch design motif in the form of a stylized bird) and disulfirams (a synthetic compound used in the treatment of alcoholics to make drinking alcohol produce unpleasant aftereffects). The one thing I couldn’t find out was why there are 267 words with eleven letters that start with dis.

At the other end of the spectrum, there is only one word that has three letters and starts with Dis, who was the god of the underworld and a counterpart of Pluto, the Greek ruler of the underworld. Do you care? Do I?

To descend further into the prefix rabbit hole, one can pre-plan a burial. I suppose there are several considerations that arise before you actually plan a burial: who will you bury, when, where, and why. For a fleeting moment, I was curious about what part of speech this particular pre was until I looked it up. I found that, “When pre- may cause confusion or cannot be prefixed to a verb in order to indicate repetition, opet or ponovo (“again” / “anew”) followed by the verb construction is used instead, e.g. “redo” would be “ponovno uraditi” (“do again”) rather than preraditi (“rework”).” I really feel gusted after reading this type of explanation. For one thing, why can’t the word ‘ponovo’ be spelled the same way in the same sentence? I’ve learned my lesson; I refuse to find out what a ‘ponovo’ is, although I do believe that Opet was Sheriff Andy Griffith’s son on the TV show, Mayberry, wasn’t he?

There are actually people in this country who understand the intricacies of flawless grammar. If I had to guess, there might be as many as 13 of them. Since I frequently experience the use of bad grammar in national advertising as well as by professional radio and TV broadcasters, I’m not sure where the flawless ones live and breathe. Those of you who read this column know that I’m not among those 13.

When I started writing today’s column, I was excited, for some reason. Now, after some 600 words, I’m exhausted. Why do I mire Wil in these language snares? Isn’t life challenging enough without inflicting myself with the 35 most common prefixes in English?

In the first grade, Dick didn’t need a prefix when he saw Jane run. He didn’t ask why she ran or how fast or from what starting point to what destination she ran. Dick was a non-critical thinker who accepted things as he saw them. He had no idea how complicated his life would become when he was required to learn all eight parts of speech. And prefixes, suffixes, infixes and affixes. By the way, why don’t we have midfixes and postfixes?

To comment on this column using the full range of nouns, verbs, adjectives, adverbs, prepositions, conjunctions, interjections and pronouns available to you, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.

