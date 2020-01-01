Obituary Notice: Sharlotte Ann Quade
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6:27 p.m.
Sharlotte Ann Quade, 76, of Mayer, Arizona, was born on May 22, 1943 in Fort Worth, Texas and passed away on December 26, 2019.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements entrusted to Chino Valley Funeral Home, on Palomino Road, in Chino Valley, Arizona.
