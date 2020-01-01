Obituary Notice: Gloria D. Lyman
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 6:28 p.m.
Gloria D. Lyman, 95 years, of Prescott, Arizona was born August 14, 1924 in New York, New York, passed away on December 29, 2019 in Prescott.
Private services to be held at a later date.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
