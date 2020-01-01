OFFERS
Editorial: Reaffirm Americans’ right to guns

A group of Law Enforcement Training Academy (LETA) recruits fire their weapons during a firearms training session. (Yuma Sun via AP)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 5:46 p.m.

The right to guns or an affirmation of the Second Amendment in the Yavapai County supervisors’ board room Thursday, Jan. 2, is not sidestepping the issue, as some readers have stated; really, it is right on point.

The board’s consideration of a proclamation during its Prescott meeting stems from its December meeting in the Verde Valley, where the supervisors heard support for the Constitution’s Second Amendment and were urged to follow Mohave County’s lead in becoming a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

People, even many from the Prescott area, spoke to the supervisors in support of the “sanctuary” issue during that study session.

Fast-forward to Thursday’s meeting, where the supervisors are expected to state their support for the Second Amendment but not declare Yavapai a Second Amendment Sanctuary County.

Frankly, our stance on this is rooted in the current laws we have; no need exists for more laws or declarations — except to say let’s know what is on the books and enforce it.

That’s easily stated, especially when it comes to speeding, felonies, et al. Still, the Second Amendment is part of the Bill of Rights.

You cannot get more basic than that, and the chipping away of our rights needs to stop.

That does not mean, however, that we must declare sanctuary status for anything.

If it is legal in the United States — and last we checked owning and carrying guns open or concealed still is — then that is where the chips fall.

We do reaffirm our stance stated in this space previously that the right to own or carry a weapon should be accompanied by education well beyond what is required in Arizona.

As for the efforts at many levels, including Congress, to restrict Americans’ rights, we find that also is begging for education. It does not always appear that our leaders know what they are trying to outlaw.

No need to say more.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors are on target.

More like this story

Proclamation in support of right to guns up for review by Yavapai County Board of Supervisors
Gun is 'Great Equalizer': Supervisors hear presentation on making Yavapai Second Amendment Sanctuary County
Letter: Second Amendment
Second Amendment Sanctuary push aims to defy new gun laws
Letter: 2nd Amendment proclamation?

