Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 01
Churches take security precautions given history of attacks in places of worship

A giant metal cross at Heights Church in Prescott. Heights takes a number of security measures during its services, including having a safety team that actively patrols the campus. (Courtesy)

A giant metal cross at Heights Church in Prescott. Heights takes a number of security measures during its services, including having a safety team that actively patrols the campus. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: January 1, 2020 7:30 p.m.

Within seconds of a man opening fire at a Texas church on Sunday, Dec. 29, a member of that church’s security team shot and killed the suspect.

The quick action was credited with preventing further loss of life. It also affirmed a recently passed law in Texas that allows places of worship to have armed security trained and prepped for various types of emergencies.

Religious communities are no strangers to violent attacks.

According to the Faith Based Security Network, there were 1,727 “deadly force incidents” at faith-based organization in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 1999, and Jan. 31, 2018. Of those, 483 (27.97%) resulted in murder.

“It’s very unfortunate that this continues to happen,” said Ken Campbell, CEO of Gunsite, a weapons-training facility in Paulden that offers a class on church defense. “However, churches are traditionally a soft target. They’re a gun-free zone in many peoples’ minds, which makes them an easy target for the criminals of the world.”

Recognizing this, faith-based organizations have increasingly decided in recent years to introduce or enhance security measures on their campuses.

One such organization is Heights Church in Prescott. On any given Sunday, the church hosts an average of 3,000 parishioners, said Bill Knotts, the church’s pastor of administration.

photo

The Heights Church's cross towers over Highway 89A at Larry Caldwell Drive. (Max Efrein/Courier)

In addition to hiring uniformed officers to attend the services, the church has a large volunteer safety team consisting of mostly retired law enforcement personnel. Many on the team also have medical experience.

“The majority of assistance rendered by the safety team is for medical issues,” Knotts said.

Charlie Koon currently leads the team. About three years ago, he decided to begin sharing his security knowledge with other local churches by establishing a group that meets monthly called the Northern Arizona Gatekeepers Ministry (NAGM).

“I wanted to help local churches be able to protect the flock,” Koon said.

Leaders from local churches have since been welcomed to join the group to discuss security protocols and learn more about how to start up safety teams. Churches interested in joining the NAGM may contact Koon at 928-499-0615.

There are also a number of national resources available for faith-based groups to refer to when considering how to protect their venues. Many of these resources can be found on FEMA’s website: www.fema.gov/faith-resources.

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

Contact
