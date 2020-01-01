Churches take security precautions given history of attacks in places of worship

Within seconds of a man opening fire at a Texas church on Sunday, Dec. 29, a member of that church’s security team shot and killed the suspect.

The quick action was credited with preventing further loss of life. It also affirmed a recently passed law in Texas that allows places of worship to have armed security trained and prepped for various types of emergencies.



Religious communities are no strangers to violent attacks.



According to the Faith Based Security Network, there were 1,727 “deadly force incidents” at faith-based organization in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 1999, and Jan. 31, 2018. Of those, 483 (27.97%) resulted in murder.

“It’s very unfortunate that this continues to happen,” said Ken Campbell, CEO of Gunsite, a weapons-training facility in Paulden that offers a class on church defense. “However, churches are traditionally a soft target. They’re a gun-free zone in many peoples’ minds, which makes them an easy target for the criminals of the world.”

Recognizing this, faith-based organizations have increasingly decided in recent years to introduce or enhance security measures on their campuses.

One such organization is Heights Church in Prescott. On any given Sunday, the church hosts an average of 3,000 parishioners, said Bill Knotts, the church’s pastor of administration.

In addition to hiring uniformed officers to attend the services, the church has a large volunteer safety team consisting of mostly retired law enforcement personnel. Many on the team also have medical experience.

“The majority of assistance rendered by the safety team is for medical issues,” Knotts said.

Charlie Koon currently leads the team. About three years ago, he decided to begin sharing his security knowledge with other local churches by establishing a group that meets monthly called the Northern Arizona Gatekeepers Ministry (NAGM).

“I wanted to help local churches be able to protect the flock,” Koon said.

Leaders from local churches have since been welcomed to join the group to discuss security protocols and learn more about how to start up safety teams. Churches interested in joining the NAGM may contact Koon at 928-499-0615.

There are also a number of national resources available for faith-based groups to refer to when considering how to protect their venues. Many of these resources can be found on FEMA’s website: www.fema.gov/faith-resources.

