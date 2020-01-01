CATCH 22 — DAY 2: Man suspected of sexual contact with a minor sought

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating 24-year-old Austin Allen Fiser.

In October 2018, Fiser allegedly took a nude photo of an 11-year-old girl and engaged in sexual conduct with her and a 9-year-old girl.

In another incident on March 5, 2019, Fiser reportedly followed a female victim while hiking on the Boynton Canyon Trail in Sedona, knowing she was going to a private area to go to the bathroom. As the victim had her pants down, Fiser reportedly approached her with his pants down.



When the victim pulled her pants up and told Fiser to leave her alone, he reportedly got behind her and attempted to unbuckle her belt and pull her pants down.



When confronted by the victim’s friend, Fiser allegedly threatened him by placing his hand on his gun, which he had in a holster on his belt.

Fiser allegedly said, “You’re lucky I don’t shoot you.”



As the victim and her friend drove away from him, Fiser reportedly pointed the gun at their car.



Fiser is described as a 5-foot-11 white man, weighing 175 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes.



He has multiple tattoos, including one that reads “One love” on his right wrist and a half heart on his left forearm.

Victims from both cases said he also has a “smiley face” tattoo on his genitals.



Fiser is wanted on three warrants. The first is a failure to pay child support warrant out of the Yavapai County Superior Court with statewide extradition and $750 bond. The second is a warrant for voyeurism, indecent exposure and assault with statewide extradition and a $6,000 bond. The third is a no-bond warrant for two counts of child molestation with nationwide extradition.



Anyone providing information that leads to Fiser’s arrest could be eligible for a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at yavapaisw.com. All tips are anonymous.



Information provided by Yavapai Silent Witness.