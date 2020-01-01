31-year-old man missing in Castle Hot Springs area since Sunday
A 31-year-old man, Corey Bailey, is missing and the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding him.
Bailey was out four-wheeling with friends and has not been seen after a walk in a remote area near Castle Hot Springs on Sunday, Dec. 29, the Sheriff’s Office was told on Dec. 31 after 3 p.m.
He is a white man, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. It is not known what he was wearing, and had no cell phone.
A ground and air search has been underway since Dec. 31 and will continue Thursday, the YCSO said on Jan. 1.
If anyone has had contact with Bailey since Dec. 29, or can provide further background that could assist in locating him, please call the Sheriff’s Office immediately. Dial 928-771-3260.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
