Witty on final step to qualify for 2020 Summer Olympics
Joseph witty takes aim with his shotgun at a clay target during a training session at the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Dewey. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Joseph witty takes aim with his shotgun at a clay target during a training session at the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Dewey. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 10:48 p.m.

Prescott Valley skeet shooter to compete at final Olympic trial in Tucson

PRESCOTT VALLEY — The last time we checked on Prescott Valley skeet shooter Joseph Witty, he was about to take off to Kernville, Texas for the USAS Fall Selection/Olympic Trails (Part 1) in September 2019.

Turns out, Witty performed extremely well and is now one step closer to representing team USA at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. During Part 1 of the trials, the 21-year-old Bradshaw Mountain graduate scored a 233/250, which is only eight targets back from the lead skeet shooter’s score.

Between Witty and the leader, there are 10 other competitors and now those competitors, including Witty, will head to Tucson for the Spring Selection match (Part 2), which begin on Wednesday, March 4. The match will essentially be split into two rounds as the first will reduce the field to only six competitors while the second will at last determine the top two skeet shooters who qualify for the Olympic team.

“To be this close, it’s a lot more fun and I’m spending a lot more time out on the range,” Witty said. “I just got to keep going and keep staying in it just to get ready for Tucson and the second part of the Olympic trials.”

Witty — who was a hunter in his youth before becoming a skeet shooter —said the training he’s put in has been nothing short of rigorous. This includes shooting around 150 targets to 300 rounds per session no matter what the weather was like outside.

by Aaron Valdez

The path Witty had to take to be in this position saw him make his first big stride with USA Shooting at the International Shooting Sports Federation’s World Cup in Acapulco, Mexico. His strong performance there made him eligible to contend for two quota positions at the Olympics, sending him to Colorado in June 2019 for the USA Shooting (USAS) National Championships.

Witty shined once again at the national championships, being the only non-Olympian and non-national team member to lock up a spot in the Open Men’s International Skeet division finals. He wound up placing sixth in the finals and went on to compete in the USAS Fall Selection/Olympic Trials in Texas.

When asked what it’s like to represent a small town like Prescott Valley on the national level, Witty was eager to share his thoughts.

“Honestly, it’s great because I got to grow up here and I went to Bradshaw Mountain High School and I still wear that hoodie around when I go to shoots just to stay warm,” Witty said. “I enjoy it because there’s lots of other kids from bigger cities and other areas where there’s a lot more support and different funding … So it’s fun to be from, what is to them, ‘the middle of nowhere’ and be out doing the same thing at the same level they are.”

Part 2 of the USAS Spring Selection/Olympic Trials in Tucson will be a five-day competition, lasting from Wednesday, March 4 to Sunday, March 8. Open match training will begin on Sunday, March 1.

For a more in-depth feature on Witty, visit dcourier.com/news/2019/aug/03/prescott-valley-skeet-shooter-cusp-competing-2020-/.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

Joseph Witty, a skeet shooter from Prescott Valley, poses for photo during a training session at the Prescott Trap and Skeet Club on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in Dewey. The Bradshaw Mountain graduate will make the USA Olympic skeet shooting team should he perform well at the USAS Spring Selection/Olympic Trials in Tucson. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

