Wiederaenders: Preference Election is not primary, nor the coronavirus

Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and former Vice President Joe Biden, right, participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Sanders is largely considered the front-runner in the race, ahead of the March 3 Super Tuesday votes and Arizona’s March 17 Presidential Preference Election. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 9:48 p.m.

Confusion appears to exist with the Arizona Presidential Preference Election, which will be March 17.

Voters in it will cast their “preference” for one person on one side of the political aisle, Democratic. The Republicans are not holding a Presidential Preference Election because, well, President Donald Trump is already in the White House — and he has few to no challengers to speak of.

Said another way, it is not a rub or insult to the GOP that Republicans cannot vote March 17 — they already have their candidate.

While the election has been referred to as a “primary,” a “presidential primary” and the proper “presidential preference election” are not interchangeable terms.

The March 17 Presidential Preference Election will be different from a primary. Some call it a primary because it is shorter than writing “presidential preference election” every 10 minutes.

Trust me.

Voters who are registered as Democrats will be allowed to vote for the presidential candidate they would prefer to elect. Anyone else is not allowed to vote, unless they changed their political affiliation ahead of time (that deadline has now passed).

What’s the purpose? The votes will award a certain number of delegates — there are 78 — to some of the candidates; a candidate must win 15% or more of the votes to win delegates. These delegates will eventually play a part in selecting each party’s nominee at a convention.

All Arizona voters will next go to the polls Aug. 4, which is the state’s primary election. At that point, voters — independents included — will decide which candidates will run against each other for numerous offices, such as Congress and the state Legislature, among others.

Once this is decided, those candidates will be placed on the ballot for the General Election, set for Nov. 3.

A Presidential Preference Election is not a primary; it is more like a caucus.

Still confused? Don’t worry, just remember the March 17 vote is to help the Democrats pick who they want to vote for in the primary.

And, contrary to what some people have said, it is not like the coronavirus, which is in the family of the common cold. The flu and the cold may have symptoms similar to the coronavirus, but they are not the potentially deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus).

Similar to voting, yes. Same exercise or risk, no. Sigh.

What’s funny is critics and pundits think it is the Californians moving here who are affecting Yavapai County voter registration.

As of Thursday, Feb. 27, the Yavapai County Democratic Party has a total of 31,987 registered voters, an increase of 1,742 registered voters since the beginning of the year.

The total number of registered Republican voters is at 71,230 — for a 1,731-voter increase.

And the Independent/No party affiliation/Green Party tally is at 44,843 — for a decrease of 624 voters.

Obviously some people switched to vote in the March 17 election. But there’s no way to know where the rest came from.

What is obvious is Independents and Democrats together outnumber Republicans. But that is the way it has been for quite some time now, folks.

This is why candidates want to woo their base and attract those in the middle at the same time, making promises.

It is called politics.

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

