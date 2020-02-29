What is the coronavirus and how is it different from the flu?
The only thing the coronavirus has in common with the flu is that they are both respiratory viruses.
COVID-19 has more in common with the common cold. While we mostly hear about rhinoviruses, there are several strains of coronavirus common in the U.S. that cause nothing worse than a cold.
Older adults usually develop worse symptoms than younger and are more likely to develop complications. Like flu, it generally hits hardest among seniors, people with chronic diseases like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, and those with weakened immune systems like people undergoing cancer treatment.
There’s no vaccine for coronavirus, but seniors should get vaccinated for diseases like pneumococcus and Hib. Getting those two vaccinations will help in limiting complications. Talk to your health provider if those vaccines are right for you.
Men are more likely to be hit harder with COVID than women. This is partly because women have a better immune system but also because men often delay medical care until symptoms are severe.
Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.
