Wade Krug looks back 31 years in football

Wade Krug, Chino Valley High School’s former head football coach, said he’s spent more than three decades in the world of football, having started when he was in sixth grade.

Krug said he grew up a baseball kid with a dad and uncles who played minor league baseball and coached, played football a little bit in middle school and high school and had the opportunity out of high school to play football and baseball in college. It wasn’t until college that he chose football over baseball, he said.

“I liked the grind of football a lot more than baseball,” Krug said. “Football in college was practice Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, game on Saturday, practice a little bit on Sunday and you just continue that grind. Baseball, I did not like the travel and game today, practice tomorrow, travel again for another game on Wednesday. I didn’t like the grind”

Prior to the 2014 season, his first at Chino Valley High School, he said he coached for three years in Burlington, Colorado as well as at a couple years at Yuma High School and five years at Gila Ridge High School, also in Yuma.

While a coach at Yuma High School, Krug said he learned what not to do as a coach when four head coaches came through in a six year span. There were other coaches there he learned from as well, he said.

“I learned a lot down there working with other coaches that had been head coaches that came back as assistant coaches,” Krug said.

As an assistant coach at Gila Ridge High School, he said he coached underneath Arizona High School Athletic Coaches Hall of Famer Jay Denton. Denton was his mentor and showed him how to be a head coach, Krug said.

Upon coming to Chino Valley High School, his first season in 2014 saw the football team go 0-10, followed by a 4-6 season in 2015, a 5-5 season in 2016, a 4-6 season in 2017 and 2018 and a 2-9 season in 2019.

That second season, after a losing streak of more than 10 games, it was the kids that brought them out of it, finding the drive and determination they didn’t want to give up, Krug said. They knew they were close to winning and close to doing something great and outstanding as a team, he said.

Krug said something he’s proud of over the last few years is making a bad eligibility issue better. One of the first times he received an eligibility report, it had more than 20 kids on it, meaning that out of a team of 40 kids, more than half of them were ineligible to play, he said. The last time they did one though, it had less than five kid son it, Krug said.

There are a lot of things behind the scenes that people in the community don’t see that he said he took a lot of pride in.

“It’s the kids, their grades,” Krug said. “It’s the fact that of the six kids that signed to go and play college ball, four of them are still playing, two of them are getting ready to graduate.”

More kids from the football team are doing multiple sports now, he said. This year’s wrestling team had about seven or eight football players that crossed over and prior to his time at Chino Valley High School, that didn’t happen, Krug said.

In all, he said he’s proud of the increase of kids taking pride in their academics and playing multiple sports.

But after six seasons, Krug announced Thursday, Jan. 30, that he resigned as Chino Valley football’s head coach.

“Football is a grind, it’s late hours, long weeks and I have two little boys at home, 6 and 8 years of age, and I’ve been missing a lot of what they’ve been doing the last couple of years,” Krug said. “I kind of kept track of how many hours I was doing during season and there were some weeks I was doing almost 90 hours a week teaching and football.”

From the end of July to the beginning of November there is never a day off, he said. He was finding that in his spare time, he was watching film or reading books on the subject and it go to the point where he needed to make a choice of family or football, Krug said.

He chose family.

There is a possibility he could come back to coaching when his kids get older, Krug said. However, it might also be one of those situations where he steps away and never wants to go back to it. At this point, he said he doesn’t know but also said when he told his wife what he was going to do, she gave him a year or two before he gets back into it.

“It’s been a part of who I am for 31 years,” Krug said. “It’s going to be kind of hard to go cold turkey away from football.”