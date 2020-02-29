OFFERS
Traffic enforcement detail yields 60 stops, 54 citations, 40 warnings in Prescott area

Officers from various quad-city area law enforcement agencies stand in a parking lot near the intersection of Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads in Prescott on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (PPD/Courtesy)

Officers from various quad-city area law enforcement agencies stand in a parking lot near the intersection of Willow Creek and Iron Springs roads in Prescott on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (PPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 9:57 p.m.

Local law enforcement agencies banded together to perform a speed and aggressive driver detail for several hours along Willow Creek Road and Pioneer Parkway on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

The participating agencies were the Prescott Police Department (PPD), Prescott Valley Police Department, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and Chino Valley Police Department.

“We have had several traffic crashes in the last several weeks on Willow Creek Road, so an effort was directed to that area during this detail,” said Lt. Jon Bramibila with the PPD.

Thirteen officers reported making over 60 traffic stops, with 54 citations and 40 warnings issued for various traffic offenses, Brambila said.

Of the citations issued for speeding, there were 20 stops for speed ranging from 55 to 70 mph on Willow Creek Road, which has a speed limit that ranges from 35 to 45 mph.

“Many of the traffic crash investigations we conduct on Willow Creek Road often involve vehicles traveling above the posted speed limit and we would like to ask that people remember to slow down and obey the speed limits,” Brambila said.

The funding for the traffic detail was provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

