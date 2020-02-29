Roughrider softball, baseball continue season tear with sweeps
NJCAA Roundup
SOFTBALL
The Roughrider softball team swept their fourth consecutive doubleheader Saturday afternoon in Coolidge over Central Arizona College, 6-2 and 18-4. YC improves their record to 17-6 and 11-2 conference play. Central Arizona falls to 14-9 on the season and 10-4 in the ACCAC. YC jump in the standings and now is 2 games out of first place and “leaped” into sole possession of third place.
In the opener, the Roughriders struck first with two runs in the first inning. Central Arizona cut the lead in half in their half of the second inning. Yavapai responded with a lone run in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning. The Vaqueras scored a run in the fourth and the sixth.
Jackie Traughber threw the complete game for the victory. She scattered seven hits and struck out three batters.
Shaylee Alani paced the Roughriders offensively going 2 for 3 with four runs batted.
In the nightcap, Yavapai knocked 23 hits en route to the lopsided victory. Seven Roughriders had multiple hits led by Alyssa Carpio and Mikayla Marquez with four hits apiece. Esperanza Rodriguez, Alexus Garza and Alexis Garayzar had three hits each. Kamryn Kamakaiwi was 2 for 4 with two home runs. Garayzar knocked a long ball.
Not only did Kamakaiwi hit the ball Saturday, she pitched the Roughriders to the victory. Kamryn threw six innings and struck out four
The Roughriders continue conference play on Tuesday, March 3, at Gateway Community College. The Roughriders swept the Geckos earlier in the year in a non-conference doubleheader, 13-0 and 30-3. Tuesday’s twinbill begins at 1 p.m.
BASEBALL
In front of a capacity crowd at Roughrider Park Saturday afternoon, the Roughrider baseball team swept a pivotal doubleheader over the visiting Apaches from Cochise College, 10-9 and 7-5. The first game was an extra inning game. Yavapai now is 19-2 on the year and leads the league with a 9-1 conference record. Cochise falls to 12-8 and 5-5.
For the second time in three games, the Roughriders used some late game heroics for a victory. Yavapai played from behind the majority of the first game but tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning forcing the extra innings. Yavapai won the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Damone Hale singled chasing Christian Encarnacion-Strand home with the winning run.
CJ Valdez and Cameron Jowaiszas each had three hits. Christian Encarnacion -Strand knocked his NJCAA leading 10th home run of the season. Jowaiszas and Valdez each homered. Amari Bartee was 2 for 3.
Bobby Meza threw 3.2 innings in relief to record the victory.
The Roughrider scored six runs in the fourth inning of the second game and added a single run in the fifth inning. Cochise battled to the end scoring a single run in the sixth inning and four in the seventh inning. Trey Morril got the final two outs to secure the victory. Matt Novis threw six innings for the win.
Amari Bartee was 2 for 3 with two RBI’s.
The Roughriders continue conference play on Tuesday, March 3rd at fellow DI competitor Arizona Western College. The doubleheader will begin at 12 p.m.
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Costs, lessons of ‘mega-storm’ 2019 continue to play out for Prescott
- Superfund site being investigated in Prescott; 112 area water wells affected
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2020
- Body found in Prescott Valley home where garage fire occurred; police investigating
- Minor planet named after Prescott meteorite hunter
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 27, 2020
- Dump truck rolls on residential street in Prescott; driver injured
- Woman dies in rollover crash near Mayer; boyfriend publicly shoots himself nearby
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Feb. 18, 2020
- Women, empowered, are fastest-growing segment of gun owners
- Watch: Fireball lights up Arizona sky Wednesday morning
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 23, 2020
- Update: 12-year-old PUSD student found safe
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 22, 2020
- Unidentified 'boom' in Prescott heard as far away as Phoenix, meteorite hunter investigating
- Vehicles, bones, trash found under work site in Prescott
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: