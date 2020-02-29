Roughrider softball, baseball continue season tear with sweeps

SOFTBALL

The Roughrider softball team swept their fourth consecutive doubleheader Saturday afternoon in Coolidge over Central Arizona College, 6-2 and 18-4. YC improves their record to 17-6 and 11-2 conference play. Central Arizona falls to 14-9 on the season and 10-4 in the ACCAC. YC jump in the standings and now is 2 games out of first place and “leaped” into sole possession of third place.

In the opener, the Roughriders struck first with two runs in the first inning. Central Arizona cut the lead in half in their half of the second inning. Yavapai responded with a lone run in the third inning and three runs in the fourth inning. The Vaqueras scored a run in the fourth and the sixth.

Jackie Traughber threw the complete game for the victory. She scattered seven hits and struck out three batters.

Shaylee Alani paced the Roughriders offensively going 2 for 3 with four runs batted.

In the nightcap, Yavapai knocked 23 hits en route to the lopsided victory. Seven Roughriders had multiple hits led by Alyssa Carpio and Mikayla Marquez with four hits apiece. Esperanza Rodriguez, Alexus Garza and Alexis Garayzar had three hits each. Kamryn Kamakaiwi was 2 for 4 with two home runs. Garayzar knocked a long ball.

Not only did Kamakaiwi hit the ball Saturday, she pitched the Roughriders to the victory. Kamryn threw six innings and struck out four

The Roughriders continue conference play on Tuesday, March 3, at Gateway Community College. The Roughriders swept the Geckos earlier in the year in a non-conference doubleheader, 13-0 and 30-3. Tuesday’s twinbill begins at 1 p.m.

BASEBALL

In front of a capacity crowd at Roughrider Park Saturday afternoon, the Roughrider baseball team swept a pivotal doubleheader over the visiting Apaches from Cochise College, 10-9 and 7-5. The first game was an extra inning game. Yavapai now is 19-2 on the year and leads the league with a 9-1 conference record. Cochise falls to 12-8 and 5-5.

For the second time in three games, the Roughriders used some late game heroics for a victory. Yavapai played from behind the majority of the first game but tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning forcing the extra innings. Yavapai won the game in the bottom of the eighth inning when Damone Hale singled chasing Christian Encarnacion-Strand home with the winning run.

CJ Valdez and Cameron Jowaiszas each had three hits. Christian Encarnacion -Strand knocked his NJCAA leading 10th home run of the season. Jowaiszas and Valdez each homered. Amari Bartee was 2 for 3.

Bobby Meza threw 3.2 innings in relief to record the victory.

The Roughrider scored six runs in the fourth inning of the second game and added a single run in the fifth inning. Cochise battled to the end scoring a single run in the sixth inning and four in the seventh inning. Trey Morril got the final two outs to secure the victory. Matt Novis threw six innings for the win.

Amari Bartee was 2 for 3 with two RBI’s.

The Roughriders continue conference play on Tuesday, March 3rd at fellow DI competitor Arizona Western College. The doubleheader will begin at 12 p.m.