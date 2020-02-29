Prevention and preparation, not panic, key to managing coronavirus threat, Prescott doctor says

Even at dinner parties these days, the 2019 novel coronavirus proves the talk of the table — some pledging self-quarantine as they fear the worst from the virulent, sometimes deadly, no-vaccine germ first diagnosed two months ago in Wuhan City, China.

Others shake it off as no big deal. They see the United States as somewhat immune to the threat.

Somewhere in the middle, preferably prepared and proactive with precautions, is where local health officials suggest the population ought to be.

“Right now, there is no reason to panic,” said Stephen Everett, the epidemiologist for the Yavapai County Community Health Services who with his department plays a lead role in the county’s health-related emergency preparedness efforts.

Not to say it’s not time to be conscientious about prevention and ready with a game plan if the virus spreads into northern Arizona, a scenario that still seems unlikely at this time, according to Everett and his health other county official colleagues.

One Arizona case, an Arizona State University student who lives in off-campus housing in the Phoenix area, was confirmed last month, the then-fifth case in the United States. The student is now out of isolation and no longer infected by the virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s tally of U.S. cases is at 60, including 45 repatriated cases plus another 15, six of which have recovered. Only one so far in California has been deemed unrelated to travel or contact with those from outbreak areas, the CDC reported Friday.

“Live life. But be aware,” Everett said. “Forewarned is forearmed.”

PREDICTIONS

The director of the CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases sounded an alarm this past week about the probability of this coronavirus, COVID-19, impacting communities across the United States.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore, but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen and how many people in this country will have severe illness,” declared Dr. Nancy Messonnier.

Messonnier called for vigilance with the hope that people end up more prepared than they need to be rather than caught by surprise.

To date, the global tally of this strain of coronavirus — coronavirus is a class of viruses that include the “common cold” — is 80,000 patients with a death toll of more than 3,000, according to national and global health reports. The most severe impact areas that started with the diagnosis in Wuhan, China, are South Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy, with cases in a total of 40 countries, the reports state. In Italy, Messonnier said officials this past week reported 322 confirmed cases and 10 deaths.

What is the virus and how is it different from the flu? The only thing it has in common with the flu is that they are both respiratory viruses. COVID-19 has more in common with the common cold. While we mostly hear about rhinoviruses, there are several strains of coronavirus common in the U.S. that cause nothing worse than a cold. Older adults usually develop worse symptoms than younger and are more likely to develop complications. Like flu, it generally hits hardest among seniors, people with chronic diseases like heart disease, lung disease, and diabetes, and those with weakened immune systems like people undergoing cancer treatment. There’s no vaccine for coronavirus, but seniors should get vaccinated for diseases like pneumococcus and Hib. Getting those two vaccinations will help in limiting complications. Talk to your health provider if those vaccines are right for you. Men are more likely to be hit harder with COVID than women. This is partly because women have a better immune system but also because men often delay medical care until symptoms are severe. Information provided by the Yavapai County Community Health Services.

News agencies are reporting varying accounts about the virus threat, with some hesitating to call the spread a pandemic because it is not widespread enough. The World Health Organization is clear what they call a “global health emergency” is a pandemic wannabe, however.

Arizona public health officials are heeding CDC advice, with Everett noting that is the information they use as they distribute information and work with their community partners.

While cautious about fueling community fear, Everett and his fellow health officials are tracking the virus each and every day. He said he converses regularly with health and community stakeholders to make certain everyone is prepared if the spread does not fizzle as have past public health scares. Yavapai Regional Medical Center has a scheduled emergency preparedness meeting with Community Health Services on March 26.

Of course, Everett said, timelines are flexible depending on urgency.

PRAGMATICS

When asked about planning around this virus, Everett said he tries to be a pragmatist rather than prognosticator.

He doesn’t want people to be afraid to leave their house, go to their jobs or travel. Still, people must stay abreast of legitimate information and be prepared to change plans based on their safety.

HomeTowne Cruise and Tour Center in Prescott owner Noeline Everett said she has received quite a few calls related to the virus, and a few cancellations, mostly for foreign travel.

The rub is insurance coverage, with most companies unwilling to reimburse flights because of someone’s fear of getting sick or trapped in a quarantine somewhere, the agency owner said.

She suspects the global media is overexaggerating the danger.

Unless someone is planning a trip to Italy, the travel agency owner said she would dissuade people from allowing this suspected threat to “ruin your trip.”

“Go and wash your hands, take wippies. You should do that anyway,” Noeline Everett said. “I just got back from New Zealand and Australia. Everyone on the plane was coughing. We got a little sick. It happens on long flights. But people shouldn’t live in fear. Just go and have fun.”

PREPARATIONS

Yavapai Regional Medical Center officials say they are as ready as they can be for whatever comes.

All medical personnel and staff are practicing preventative triage methods to protect patients and themselves, they assured.

From the start, Chief Nursing Officer Diane Drexler said hospital leaders started meeting on a weekly basis to talk about the evolution of COVID-19 and how to respond if, or when, it arrives in Yavapai County.

Patients arriving at the emergency room or hospital clinics with respiratory illnesses are now routinely asked about travel and exposure to those who may have traveled to any outbreak areas, said Kim Horn, the hospital’s infection preventionist. Warning signs in three languages are posted at all the entrances. Masks and hand sanitizer are also available to all entering the hospital.

Twice-a-week message updates are sent to all clinical staff, and YRMC is also working closely with the Prescott VA, Horn said. In their east and west campus emergency rooms, Horn said there are isolation areas, known as negative pressure rooms, where suspect patients are triaged for treatment, she said. The rooms are equipped with special air flow to thwart contamination to other areas.

YRMC has two campuses: the west side campus is licensed for 132 beds and the east campus for 72.

Training has been provided on proper attire for staff, including use of masks and other appropriate supplies necessary for treating someone suspected of such an infection, Horn said.

In the area school districts, administrators are deferring to community health leaders, emergency preparedness folks and their own emergency plans that follow many of those required procedures.

Yavapai County Schools Superintendent Tim Carter said his agency stands at the ready to be of assistance as preparation is always key so, if the virus strikes, schools can get into action mode “pretty quickly.”

Asked his predictions for the trajectory of this virus, YRMC Dr. William Lockwood, an infectious disease specialist, said it is still anybody’s guess.

“It could simmer along for a long time, with one case here and one case there, and not create the huge problem like they saw in China,” Lockwood said. “Or it could eventually take off and we could see more cases, and multiple patients at a time.

“We have to prepare for both situations because there is no predicting what this virus is going to do. We don’t have enough experience with it.”

PREVENTION

• Wash hands — long enough as Everett suggests to repeat the alphabet or sing “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star.” Don’t shake hands or stand too close to people in public settings. If you sneeze, or cough, cover your mouth; if you have a cold or respiratory illness, wear a mask when out in public. Wear sterile gloves if working around sick people.

• If you haven’t gotten a flu vaccine, get one. Flu is still more likely to infect this area’s populace than the new virus, Everett said. Stay home if you are sick.

• Shelter-in-place to protect against infection, he advised. To do so, people should be prepared with at least two weeks of essential supplies: medicines, blankets, non-perishable food, can opener, water, hand sanitizer, first aid kit, batteries and chargers for cell phones. Avoid crowds.

“This is a good time to be make sure you have all you need to be ready,” Everett said.

• Be practical, not panicked, he and other health officials advised.

“We’re gearing up for the ‘in case,’” he concluded.

Following are links from the CDC regarding the virus and prevention:

Preventing the Spread: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/guidance-prevent-spread.html

CDC national handwashing campaign: www.cdc.gov/handwashing/