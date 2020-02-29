Prescott girls tennis knocks off Casteel to open season

Boys drop a close one to the Colts

QUEEN CREEK — The Prescott tennis teams split their season opener against Casteel on Saturday as the girls won 7-2 while the boys fell short 5-4.

GIRLS

In singles action, the Badgers won four of six matches as No. 1 Ava Andrews edged Daniela Hernandez (6-7, 6-1, 12-10), No. 3 Heidi Madsen defeated Taylor Thomas (6-1,6-1), No. 4 Ava Strasser defeated Chloe Shira (6-1,6-1) and No. 6 Riley Smith defeated Meg Cole (6-4, 6-1). No. 2 Sierra McDonald and No. 5 Abby Stoecker weren’t as fortunate, coming up empty handed against the Colts’ Claire Caldwell and Sophia Dilley, respectively.

Prescott dominated in doubles with wins all across the board from duos Ava Andrews/Heidi Madsen, Abby Stoecker/Sierra McDonald and Riley Smith/Ellie Fenderson.

BOYS

The Badgers battled tough but were ultimately ousted 5-4. In singles play, the Badgers and Colts split 3-3 as No. Sam Stoecker (6-2, 6-0), No. 3 Owen Thomas (7-5, 6-0) and Camden Fetty (3-6, 6-3, 11-9) each took their match. However, Prescott’s No. 2 Leyton Fetty (6-3, 6-7, 10-7), No. 5 Chaz Schott (6-0,6-2) and Beniam Osterloh (7-6, 3-6, 11-9) lost their respective matches.

Doubles action decided the winner as Leyton Fetty/Sam Stoecker was the only duo to get a victory 8-2. Owen Thomas/Camden Fetty and Merlin Porter/Jared Carter both came up short by scores of 8-3 and 8-1, respectively.

UP NEXT

The boys team will play their home opener against Shadow Mountain on Thursday, March 5 at 3:30 p.m. The girls will also play Shadow Mountain on Thursday but in Phoenix as they continue their five-game road swing to open the season.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network.