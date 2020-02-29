OFFERS
Mathews, Utomi lead USC past Arizona St. 71-61
College Men's Basketball

Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu (21) is defended by Arizona State forward Romello White during the first half of a game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu (21) is defended by Arizona State forward Romello White during the first half of a game Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP)

JILL PAINTER LOPEZ, Associated Press
Originally Published: February 29, 2020 10:38 p.m.

LOS ANGELES — Jonah Mathews scored 23 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 and 10 rebounds to lead USC to a 71-61 win over Arizona State on Saturday.

The Trojans (21-9, 10-7) swept the Arizona schools at home this weekend and won four of their last six games.

Remy Martin had 22 points for the Sun Devils (19-10, 10-6)

USC went on a 11-3 run early in the second half to build a 12-point lead at 54-42 with 12:57 left. During that run, Onyeka Okongwu had a three-point play and reserve Quinton Adlesh had a steal that led to him making an open 3-pointer on the other end. The Sun Devils answered with an 11-0 run to pull within three points with 9:04 left. Taeshon Cherry capped the spurt with a 3 and, after a timeout, he stole the ball and Remy Martin made a layup to make 54-53 with 8:49 left.

Matthews stopped the run with a three-point play and USC hung on from there. The Sun Devils never led in the second half.

Utomi was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the first half. The Trojans shot 59.1 percent in the first half and outrebounded the Sun Devils 21-11.

Arizona State missed eight of its first nine shots and Utomi made a 3-pointer from the left wing with 11:24 left in the first half to give Southern Cal a 24-11 lead. The Sun Devils trailed USC 41-36 at halftime despite 14 first-turnovers by the Trojans.

Arizona State lost to UCLA on a last-second 3-pointer two days earlier, which ended a seven-game win streak.

BIG PICTURE

ARIZONA STATE: The Sun Devils are trying to put the two losses on the Los Angeles road trip behind them and play well over the final homestand.

USC: The Trojans are surging and trying to leapfrog teams in the middle of the pack to get a better seed for the Pac-12 Tournament.

UP NEXT

ARIZONA STATE: Hosts Washington on Thursday in its second-to-last regular season game.

USC: Hosts UCLA and will try to complete the season sweep of the Bruins in its final Pac-12 game on March 7.

